Clifford the Big Red Dog: Final Trailer Released

Paramount Pictures has released the second, and likely final, full-length trailer for the upcoming Clifford the Big Red Dog movie, an adaptation of the classic book series. Directed by Walt Becker, Clifford the Big Red Dog will draw inspiration from the Norman Bridwell books of the same name which follow a giant dog and his owner Emily Elizabeth, but will update the premise for a contemporary setting and audience. It also, if the trailers are to be believed, adds some literal magic to the world of Clifford, a book series that only vaguely ever made any effort to really explain why the dog is so big, and so red.

The new movie will see Emily (Big Little Lies’ Darby Camp) struggling to fit in both at home and at school. That all chances when she finds a small red puppy who she believes is destined to become her best friend. What she doesn’t see coming, however, is Clifford’s massive growth spurt, taking the little red pup and turning him into an enormous canine. The sudden change attracts the attention of a genetics company, forcing Emily and her Uncle Casey (Jungle Cruise‘s Jack Whitehall) to go on the run with Clifford through New York City.

Other cast members set to appear in the film include David Alan Grier, Izaac Wang, John Cleese, Paul Rodriguez, Tony Hale, Russell Peters. Sienna Guillory, Kenan Thompson, and Rosie Perez.

Clifford the Big Red Dog has a screenplay written by Jay Scherick & David Ronn and Annie Mumolo & Stan Chervin, shot on location over the summer. Jordan Kerner and Scholastic Entertainment’s Iole Lucchese are producing.

Norman Bridwell created the character of Clifford in 1963 and went on to write and illustrate more than 150 titles, all published by Scholastic, with 129 million books in print in 13 languages. Clifford’s upcoming movie is just the latest offering set to bring the classic character to life for a new audience. Amazon Prime and PBS Kids are also developing a new television series based on the property.

“There is something enduring in Clifford’s gentle, loyal spirit that touches fans even after they become adults,” series executive producer Iole Lucchese, said in previously released statement. “We see it in tributes on social media and in fan art, and of course, in every parent who grew up with Clifford and now shares their love of him with their preschoolers.”

Clifford the Big Red Dog will be released in theaters and on Paramount+ on November 10.