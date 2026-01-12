CM Punk Reveals The Marvel Performance He Broke A Golden Rule For [Exclusive]

Wrestlers moving into the world of film acting is nothing new, with Dave Bautista and John Cena having long since paved the way. And now, another wrestler-turned-actor is saying his piece as he talks about moving from the ring to his role as a vampire cop. In an interview with ComicBook to promote his new film, Night Patrol, which centers around an LAPD officer who discovers the horrifying secret his fellow officers are hiding, CM Punk admitted to breaking his own golden rule for this one particular Marvel actor.

Speaking about his time at John Cena’s last match, Punk said he couldn’t help but tell Jon Bernthal how much he loved his unique performance as the Punisher. “Jon Bernthal was there, and I never do this. He was sitting in the front row, and I grabbed somebody from the back, and I said, ‘Go get that man and bring him back here, because I just want to tell him I think he’s awesome.’”

He went on to add, “They brought him back. There he is. And I was just like, ‘I’m sorry. Please enjoy the show. Didn’t mean to interrupt you—huge comic book nerd. I’ve watched every single iteration of the Punisher try to make it to the big screen and the small screen, and I’ve watched them all fail spectacularly. You nailed it, thank you. Super awesome what you put into the character.’ And, you know, he was very appreciative of that. But I think it’s important to tell people, you know, that you appreciate their art, and I appreciate the hell out of that guy because I thought his Punisher was. Man, it was so damn good. I’m excited to see, like, the one-off they did with him, you know, busting out of the jail.”

CM Punk Gets Mad When People Are Shocked Dave Bautista is A Great Actor

When asked which of his fellow wrestlers had really amazed him a performance of their own, Punk was quick to reply with, “You know, obviously, I think the world finds out what we all knew is that John Cena is incredibly funny when he wants to be or needs to be.” He did go on to elaborate, adding, “Dave Bautista is very stoic and serious when he wants to be and when he needs to be. I mean, those are the two that jump off the page. You know, I almost kind of get mad when I hear people talk about Dave like, ‘oh, wow, he’s actually a really good, serious actor.’ And I’m like, ‘hey, man. Yeah, that’s my friend.’ I always knew if he could do that, you know, like, but the world doesn’t know because I think there’s a generalization about, you know, big dumb pro wrestlers, just like there’s probably a general generalization about, you know, comic books or silly or horror movies aren’t serious. And those are just stereotypes that you got to chip through.”

And he’s not wrong. With an absolute slew of films to his name, including Dune, Bautista has more than proven that he has what it takes to be taken seriously as an actor. And we can’t forget Cena’s turn in The Bear, either.

What do you think? Let us know in the comments, and then head over to the ComicBook forum to see what other fans are saying.