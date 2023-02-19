Cocaine Bear Attacks in Hilarious New Clip

Now that Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania has been released and is dominating the box office, the next blockbuster due out carries one of the most unique loglines of the year. Cocaine Bear follows a fluffy bear high on cocaine as it ravages the woods, mauling anyone in its path. The latest clip from the movie shows the dark comedy of the movie as a trio of characters try to outrun it in an ambulance, only for it to leap forward and seemingly land in the back end of the emergency vehicle.

We should note that while based on a true story, there's not really any evidence the bruin got as high as a kite before its adventure through the woods. None the less, there was a bear, cocaine was involved, and now it's a blockbuster film. You can see the new clip at IGN.

If all goes to plan, Cocaine Bear helmer Elizabeth Banks will get to direct a follow-up of the R-rated adventure. "I've seen that, If there's a great story, then sure," Banks said earlier this month when asked if she would take on another "cocaine" animal story. "Jaws with cocaine, I don't see how that loses."

"She had a pitch deck, and it was pretty gory," producer Chris Miller previously said of the director. "It had a lot of body parts and internal organs in it." He added of the script, "It was one of those things where you hear the concept and you're like, 'That's interesting, but is there a real movie in it?' ... But Jimmy did a great job making it into something that would be fun – better than you'd imagine for something called Cocaine Bear."

Cocaine Bear stars Keri Russell (The Americans), Emmy winner Margo Martindale (The Americans), Emmy winner Ray Liotta (The Many Saints of Newark), Alden Ehrenreich (Solo: A Star Wars Story), O'Shea Jackson Jr. (Straight Outta Compton), Jesse Tyler Ferguson (Modern Family), Kristofer Hivju (Game of Thrones), Kahyun Kim (American Gods), Christian Convery (Sweet Tooth), Brooklynn Prince (The Florida Project), and newcomer Scott Seiss.

Directed by Elizabeth Banks (Charlie's Angels, Pitch Perfect 2) from a screenplay by Jimmy Warden (The Babysitter: Killer Queen), Cocaine Bear is produced by Oscar winners Phil Lord and Chris Miller (Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse, The Mitchells vs. The Machines) and Aditya Sood (The Martian) for Lord Miller, by Elizabeth Banks and Max Handelman (Pitch Perfect franchise) for Brownstone Productions, and by Brian Duffield (Spontaneous). Robin Fisichella (Ma) will executive produce.

Cocaine Bear lands in theaters on February 24th.