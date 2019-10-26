Stephen Amell Releases Code 8 Trailer

Back in 2016, Arrow star Stephen Amell and his cousin, The Flash star Robbie Amell debuted a short film called Code 8. The short was set in a world were 4 percent of the population have special powers but were treated like outcasts as opposed to heroes with the powered forced to live in poverty and followed Robbie’s character attempting to simply earn a basic living in the face of the oppression. Soon after the short’s release, the actors launched a crowdfunding campaign to make that short a full-length feature. Flash forward three years and the trailer for that Code 8 feature is finally here.



On Friday, Stephen Amell took to Twitter to share the trailer for Code 8. He also revealed the official theatrical release date and it’s coming up pretty quickly. Code 8 is set to open on December 13, 2019. Check out Stephen’s tweet below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Directed by Jeff Chan, the Code 8 feature film is, like the short, set in a world where four percent of the population is born with supernatural abilities but instead of being welcomed as heroes, they’re discriminated against, heavily policed, and live in poverty, a situation which prompts many to resort to crime in order to survive. In Code 8 Connor Reed (Robbie Amell), is one of those powered people and is struggling to pay for the medical treatment of his ill mother (Kari Matchett). When working as a day labor simply isn’t enough, Connor is lured into a lucrative criminal operation led by Garrett (Stephen Amell). Garrett helps Connor harness his powers to pull off a series of increasingly dangerous crimes on the behalf of Marcus Sutcliffe (Greg Bryk), the city’s drug lord, while the militarized police led by Agent Park (Sung Kang) and Agent Davis (Aaron Abrams) seek to bring them all down.

While supporter screenings took place around the world this summer, earlier this year, it was reported that Code 8 had struck a deal with Vertical Entertainment for a worldwide theatrical release, something that the Amells described as being “beyond thrilled” when that announcement was made in September (via Deadline).

“We took a grassroots approach to getting this film off the ground and we’re beyond thrilled to unveil it alongside our partners at Vertical,” the Amells and Chan said. “This has been a labor of love for us and the tens of thousands of supporters who have been there since the start of this journey.”

Code 8 will open in theaters December 13.

Will you be checking out Code 8 when it hits theaters? Let us know in the comments below.