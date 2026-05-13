KPop Demon Hunters’ 2 New 2026 Releases Are Great, but Highlight Netflix’s Big Challenge Before the Sequel

KPop Demon Hunters remains Netflix’s golden ticket, even 11 months out from its release. The animated musical has broken several records, including being Netflix’s most-watched movie of all time by a wide margin, won Grammys and Oscars, and launched books, toys, and a series of animated shorts for McDonald’s. It isn’t just that it took over the world, it’s that it’s been able to stay there for so long that is particularly impressive, and something the streamer and Sony Pictures Animation (who produced it) will be hoping continues.

Videos by ComicBook.com

To that end, there is another pair of KPop Demon Hunters releases confirmed for 2026: The Art of KPop Demon Hunters: Platinum Edition, releasing on September 8th, and KPop Demon Hunters: The Official Screen Comic Boxed Set, releasing on November 3rd, which is well timed for Christmas (and it sounds particularly impressive, with a 700-page graphic novel, foldout posters, a slipcase, and more included). These are a good way of continuing to capitalize on the remarkable interest in the movie, and it’ll be interesting to see how that continues.

How Can Sony & Netflix Ease The Wait For KPop Demon Hunters 2?

Image via Netflix

The biggest follow-up to the movie, of course, will be KPop Demon Hunters 2, which is officially confirmed to be in the works. That’s the good news; the bad news for fans is that it’s going to take a long time. Animation isn’t a quick process, and it’s likely going to be 2029 at the earliest that the movie releases. That bodes well for its quality, but a four-year wait is a long time, especially for a film that has a very young fanbase.

The sequel will undoubtedly be a hit when it does eventually release, but Sony and Netflix will want to ensure it’s providing fans with content in that time. This isn’t a typical franchise movie where the interest peaks at release points (theatrical, streaming, etc) and then builds to the next thing. There’s a viral hype to this that’s pretty rare; it’s the kind of sensation that does not come along very often and can’t be manufactured, and with that means there’ll be a greater demand for the next thing, whether it’s a book, a comic, an animated short, or something else.

I wouldn’t be surprised if the animated shorts were leaned on more heavily going forward, as they can be produced more quickly, and so far they’ve all been pretty fun and in keeping with the tone and spirit of the film. That’s something we’ve seen Disney and Pixar do with their own biggest franchises, and while the KPop shorts thus far have been more on the side of commercial tie-ins, having some more made directly for Netflix would make sense for the streamer and Sony. That wouldn’t need to be this year, but drops in 2027 and 2028 would be smart on their end.

There is also the potential for a KPop Demon Hunters tour, something that’s expected to be happening in some form, though it’s unclear exactly how it’ll work. That would likely be a major sell-out, and the kind of blend between movie and real-life we’re not accustomed to seeing, further proving that this is an unusual success story and one Sony and Netflix are in uncharted territory with. They have to get the balance right in terms of doing enough, maintaining quality, and not going too far, but these 2026 releases are another good sign for fans.

KPop Demon Hunters is streaming on Netflix.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!