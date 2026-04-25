ComicBook.com Comments & Forum Are Getting an Upgrade (+ A Thanos-Inspired Questline & Epic Prizes)

We’re excited to announce that on Wednesday, April 29th the ComicBook.com Community Forum is getting a major upgrade – one that will make it easier for readers to engage with each other, win awesome prizes, and earn limited edition digital rewards. We launched our forum in September 2025 and in five short months we’ve given away over $5,000 in prizes (including a MetaQuest 3S VR Headset and John Wick-Inspired Poker Set), registered thousands of users, and exchanged countless messages about everything from superhero movie fan theories to our favorite breakfast cereals. However, in that time, we’ve been listening to feedback and taking notes on new features we want to add, including: enabling crossover between forum discussions and on-site comment sections in our most-talked about articles as well as the introduction of exclusive events and prizes for participating in discussions.

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In the coming months, we’ll be adding even more ComicBook.com community features – including a point system that allows active reader-commenters-forum users that ability to earn awesome rewards (both physical and digital). Today, we want to highlight what’s coming next week.

PSA: Forum Downtime Planned on April 29th.

First, we want to make sure that everyone is aware the forum will be offline during the scheduled upgrade. We’ll update this post when we’ve finalized our timeline but expect downtime on the forum in the morning of April 29th – until all updates and new features are implemented.

The ComicBook.com Features That Are Arriving on April 29th

Cross-posting between the forum and the comment section of the site is the single most-requested feature commenters and followers have asked us to implement – and that feature will be live on select articles starting April 29th. This means that discussions in our forum will appear in comment sections on the main site – and that readers who post in comment threads on-site will see their comments appear in the forum. On-site readers will also become eligible for the various forum-exclusive competitions, prizes, and quest lines. We’re also adding a block to the homepage where you can see the most active forum discussions and easily join-in.

This crossover functionality will only be available on select articles – notably articles that are creating in-depth exchanges and discussion among the community. Disqus comments will still be available on other articles. This is a conscious decision we’re making. Since ComicBook.com covers a wide range of topics every day – we are manually curating which articles include a crossover discussion – so the forum isn’t flooded by every article we post on the main site.

Over time, we’ll refine this functionality further – so readers only have to log into one system. For now, our goal is to make sure we use the crossover functionality to capture and blend discussion around the biggest topics – and that on-site commenters get access to forum exclusive features and contests.

ComicBook.com’s Quest for the Infinity Gauntlet Details & Prizes

Timed-exclusive quest lines are the other main addition we’re launching on April 29th – starting with a Infinity Gauntlet-inspired series of tasks. From April 29th to May 30th, every registered commenter and forum user will automatically earn an empty Infinity Gauntlet badge – the starting point to earning additional Infinity Stone-themed badges for completing various tasks on-site and/or on the forum. Each stone is tied to a unique milestone and collecting every single stone unlocks a legendary-tier Mad Titan badge that will not be available in the future and, better yet, automatically enrolls anyone with that badge into an exclusive drawing where a lucky winner will receive one of two prizes:

An actual Marvel: Legends Series – Infinity Gauntlet Articulated Electronic Fist (which is no longer available for purchase at retail).

OR

A PSA graded copy of The Infinity Gauntlet #1 comic book.

Which one is their choice.

You can check out the badges below – or by clicking on my profile.

Badges are displayed on a user’s forum profile – and, in the near future, we’ll be adding functionality that allows you to pin your favorites and show them off on the main site as well whenever you comment. Since the Mad Titan badges is our first timed-exclusive, it’ll certainly be one of the most rare – with other themed exclusive following each month (hint: June’s quest line will be Supergirl and Lobo-themed).

Details of how to earn each stone will be crowdsourced in a community thread on the forum – but we’ll be following along just in case we need to give some hints.

We have made some of the Infinity Stone badges available early – meaning if you’d like to get an early start on the quest line, you can.

– All you need to do is head over to the forum and register. –

Launch Week Contest Prizes Include Life-Sized Stitch & Electronic Harry Potter Chess Board

Lastly, to celebrate the launch of the new forum features, we’re going to be giving away two of our coolest (and most expensive) prizes to date.

Current forum users know: every single week we have multiple contests running – with prizes ranging from a MetaQuest 3S VR Headset to a premium John Wick-inspired poker set from Pirate Gold to the hard-to-get viral hit Hatchin’ Yoshi among countless others. All you have to do to enter is be an active forum user and comment on the current giveaway threads.

Next week, in addition to the Infinity Gauntlet quest line, we’ll be running contests for the following premium prizes:

The Ultra-Realistic Life-Sized Stich from Hot Toys (a $215 value)

The Harry Potter GoChess Wizard Chess Set from Particula (a $429.95 value)

Anyone with a registered forum and/or crossover comment account will be eligible to enter the drawings for these prizes. They’ll each go live on launch day.

You can check out video of each prize below:

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In the meantime, we’ve got two contests currently running that users (new and existing) are welcome to enter:

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We’re genuinely excited to be bringing new features and fun prizes to our readers with this re-launch week for the ComicBook.com Community Forum and look forward to seeing you all in there!