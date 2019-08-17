Eddie Murphy and Arsenio Hall Arrive for Coming to America Sequel Filming

With the Coming to American sequel, titled Coming 2 America, set for a late 2020 release production on the film is expected to be getting underway and it looks like that expectation is now a reality. Stars Eddie Murphy and Arsenio Hall have both arrived for filming on the sequel in new photos from TMZ.

The photos, which you can check out in the tweet below, are pretty straightforward in that they simply feature both Murphy and Hall getting off of a plane in Georgia where filming is set to take place.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Eddie Murphy and Arsenio Hall Ready to Film ‘Coming To America 2’ https://t.co/q0Ctm7t52y — TMZ (@TMZ) August 17, 2019

Per a previous report from The Hollywood Reporter, Coming 2 America sees Prince Akeem (Murphy), now set to become king, discovering he has a son he never knew about — a street-savvy Queens native named Lavelle. Honoring his father’s dying wish to groom his son as a new crown prince, Akeem must return to America. The film will see James Earl Jones reprise his role as King Jaffe Joffer and Hall his role as Akeem’s friend Semmi. Shari Headley is also returning as Lisa McDowell and the cast will be joined by some new faces as well, including Wesley Snipes who will reportedly play General Izzi, ruler of a nation that neighbors the fictional Zamunda, Saturday Night Live and Ghostbusters alum Leslie Jones, and If Beal Street Could Talk star Kiki Layne with Layne reportedly playing Murphy’s daughter. Craig Brewer will direct the film.

Eddie Murphy previously released a statement on Coming 2 America in 2018, after Brewer was officially announced as director.

“After many years of anticipation, I’m thrilled that Coming to America 2 is officially moving forward,” Murphy said in a statement last year. “We’ve assembled a great team that will be led by Craig Brewer, who just did an amazing job on Dolemite, and I’m looking forward to bringing all these classic and beloved characters back to the big screen.”

“Craig’s ability to create a distinct cinematic world with each of his films is not only impressive, but also what made him exactly the voice and vision we needed to bring this story to life,” added Barris. “From Hustle and Flow to his work with Eddie on Dolemite Is My Name, he never fails to blow me away. He is a true auteur and we couldn’t be more thrilled to have him on board.”

Coming 2 America is expected in theaters on December 18, 2020.

Are you excited for Coming 2 America? Let us know in the comments below.