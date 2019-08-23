Garcelle Beauvais Returning for Coming 2 America

The cast for Coming 2 America has been gradually taking shape, and it looks like the upcoming sequel just added two notable actresses. The Hollywood Reporter recently announced that Garcelle Beauvais will be returning for the sequel, and South African actress Nomzamo Mbatha will be appearing in an all-new role.

Beauvais is known for playing Doris Toomes in Spider-Man: Homecoming, as well as roles in Siren, The Magicians, and Flight. Beauvais will be reprising her role as a rose petal priestess, which was one of her first-ever roles in the original 1988 film.

Details about Mbatha’s character are currently under wraps. The actress is known for her roles in the South African soap opera Isabaya, as well as the series Umlilo.

The duo join returning cast members Eddie Murphy, Arsenio Hall, James Earl Jones, and Shari Headley. New additions to the franchise include Tracy Morgan, Wesley Snipes, Leslie Jones, and Kiki Layne. This news comes as the Craig Brewer-directed film is set to begin shooting next week.

Coming 2 America sees Akeem (Murphy), now set to become king, discovering he has a son he never knew about, a street-savvy Queens native named Lavelle. Honoring his father’s dying wish to groom his son as a newly crowned prince, Akeem must once again return to America.

“After many years of anticipation, I’m thrilled that Coming to America 2 is officially moving forward,” Murphy said in a statement last year. “We’ve assembled a great team that will be led by Craig Brewer, who just did an amazing job on Dolemite, and I’m looking forward to bringing all these classic and beloved characters back to the big screen.”

“Craig’s ability to create a distinct cinematic world with each of his films is not only impressive, but also what made him exactly the voice and vision we needed to bring this story to life,” added Barris. “From Hustle and Flow to his work with Eddie on Dolemite Is My Name, he never fails to blow me away. He is a true auteur and we couldn’t be more thrilled to have him on board.”

Coming 2 America is expected in theaters on December 18, 2020.