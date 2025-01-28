Companion Movie Rotten Tomatoes Score Revealed (And It’s Surprisingly High)

Warner Bros. Pictures’ upcoming horror-comedy Companion is defying January release expectations with an impressive 92% positive rating on Rotten Tomatoes from 48 critics. The Sophie Thatcher and Jack Quaid-led film, which follows a weekend getaway that takes a dark turn when one guest is revealed to be a companion robot, has garnered significant critical acclaim ahead of its January 31st theatrical release. This reception is particularly notable given January’s reputation as a traditional dumping ground for horror, turning Companion into a potential game-changer for early-year genre releases. The film’s strong showing suggests that Warner Bros.’s decision to position it as their first major release of 2025 is a clever move, especially considering the post-holiday season’s typically challenging box office landscape.

Companion is directed by Drew Hancock and produced by Barbarian filmmaker Zach Cregger. While the premise might seem familiar – exploring artificial intelligence gaining sentience – Companion has earned praise for its fresh approach to the concept. The supporting cast includes notable talents such as Lukas Gage, Megan Suri, Harvey Guillén, and Rupert Friend, further elevating the production’s credentials. The project, which began development at New Line Cinema in February 2023, quickly attracted attention for its unique script and assembled an impressive ensemble within months.

ComicBook’s own Patrick Cavanaugh praised the film in his review, highlighting Thatcher’s nuanced performance as Iris and the movie’s ability to balance horror with comedy. “Companion is undoubtedly a genre movie, not only in its premise but also in its execution,” Cavanaugh notes, emphasizing how the film delivers “a smart, silly, and nuanced take on romance and relationships in the digital age.” The review particularly commends Thatcher’s ability to modify her physical and vocal performance as her character’s robotic attributes are manipulated throughout the story, showcasing the actress’s range in what could become a breakthrough role.

How Companion Is Breaking the January Horror Curse

January has traditionally been a challenging month for horror releases, with studios often using the post-holiday window to launch projects they have less confidence in. This practice has led to the month becoming notorious for subpar horror offerings, with many films receiving poor critical reception and disappointing box office returns – Wolf Man being just the latest example. However, Companion appears to be following in the footsteps of the few January success stories that have managed to break this curse through quality filmmaking and innovative storytelling.

The creative team behind Companion brings significant genre credibility to the project. While Hancock makes his directorial debut with this film, producer Cregger’s involvement carries particular weight following Barbarian‘s success. The film also benefits from cinematographer Elisha Christian’s expertise, known for his work on Lucky and The Night House, and composer Mark Korven, whose unsettling scores for The Witch and The Black Phone helped define modern horror soundscapes.

Warner Bros. is backing Companion with an aggressive marketing campaign that cleverly leans into Cregger’s involvement, with trailers emphasizing the “From the producer of Barbarian” connection. While it’s too early to predict if critical acclaim will translate to box office success, the studio’s decision to release the film in IMAX, a format typically reserved for major blockbusters, signals strong confidence in the project’s commercial potential.

Companion arrives in theaters, including IMAX, on January 31st.