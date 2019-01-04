Complete Your ‘Harry Potter’ Collection With These Platform 9 3/4 Bookends

Any book lover that cherishes their Harry Potter collection might be seriously tempted to grab these gorgeous Wizarding World of Harry Potter Platform 9 3/4 bookends. If you can’t resist, you can reserve one right here for $69.99 with shipping slated for June.

The only other Harry Potter bookends that can float a candle to the Platform 9 3/4 version is the Hogwarts Express set that was released several years ago. If you’re willing to spend a little more, you can grab it at Barnes & Noble for $95.95. If you don’t own physical copies of the Harry Potter series for some reason, you can remedy that here. There are some discounts to be had.

Videos by ComicBook.com

On a related note, New York Times best-selling pop-up engineer Matthew Reinhart and artist Kevin Wilson have worked their magic a stunning new book entitled Harry Potter: A Pop-Up Guide to Hogwarts. At the moment, you can get a copy on Amazon for $45.06, which is 40% off the list price.

The book is billed as an “exhilarating, interactive guide to the iconic school of witchcraft and wizardry” that features pop-up re-creations of major locations inside and outside of Hogwarts castle. As you can see in the image above, it can even fold out to form a 33-inch x 37-inch map of Hogwarts Castle and the surrounding grounds – including the Quidditch pitch, the Forbidden Forest, and more.

The book also features mini-pops that will focus on “beloved elements” from the Harry Potter films, like the Marauder’s Map and the Flying Ford Anglia. All-in-all, there are 5 spreads and 30 Pops for Harry Potter fans to enjoy.

Keep tabs on comicbook.com/gear and/or @NerdApproved on Twitter for more info on new products, deals, and collectibles!

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.