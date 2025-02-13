Constantine Director Has Promising Sequel Update (And We’re Excited)

Nearly two decades after the release of Constantine, director Francis Lawrence has provided an encouraging update about the long-awaited sequel’s development. In an interview with Collider, the filmmaker, who made his directorial debut with the 2005 supernatural thriller starring Keanu Reeves, revealed that Constantine 2 is moving forward with renewed momentum following the completion of the project’s script by Akiva Goldsman. This latest development builds upon Warner Bros.’s September 2022 announcement of the sequel, which confirmed both Lawrence’s return to the director’s chair and Reeves’ reprisal of the cynical occult detective John Constantine. The film will reportedly be produced under DC’s Elseworlds banner, distinguishing it from the main DC Universe continuity and allowing creative freedom for the filmmakers to continue the story they began in 2005.

The creative team behind Constantine 2 has been actively developing the project’s story direction, drawing inspiration from various sources while crafting their own unique vision.

“I will say we are closer than ever to being able to do a sequel, which is a great thing,” Lawrence shared. “And Akiva, Keanu, and I are super, super excited about it,” the director added. The collaboration between Lawrence, Reeves, and Goldsman represents a concentrated effort to honor the character’s legacy while pushing the narrative in new directions. The project has undergone several iterations since discussions began in 2011, with Lawrence previously expressing interest in creating a “hard-R scary version” that would embrace darker elements only hinted at in the PG-13 original.

Lawrence elaborated on their creative process, “We have gone through a bunch of the comics over the years and looked at things. I will say that there’s probably grains from things that we’re pulling, but in truth, most of it is just coming from the three of us, you know, loving the character, loving the world, having it sort of in the back of our minds for 20 years and just kind of percolating on ideas, and stories and characters we love.”

This approach suggests a blend of comic book inspiration and original storytelling that could potentially expand the supernatural universe established in the first film.

Constantine 2 Must Navigated DC Studios’ Complex Landscape

While enthusiasm for Constantine 2 continues to grow, the project’s future exists within the evolving landscape of DC Studios’ current strategy. Under the leadership of James Gunn and Peter Safran, DC’s primary focus remains on establishing their new unified cinematic universe, with only select projects receiving the “Elseworlds” designation that allows them to exist outside the main continuity. There hasn’t been any official news from DC Studios about Constantine 2, so as excited as Lawrence might sound, it’s best to wait a little longer before chanting victory.

The original Constantine represented a significant departure from its comic book source material, relocating the story from London to Los Angeles and reimagining the traditionally blonde, British Constantine as an American played by Reeves. Despite these changes, the film succeeded in capturing the essence of the character’s world, a dark blend of religious mythology, supernatural horror, and noir detective elements. The original film, which grossed $230.9 million worldwide, has maintained a dedicated following despite initial mixed reviews, with fans particularly praising Reeves’ portrayal of the supernatural investigator.

There are obvious commercial reasons for DC Studios to invest in a sequel. However, it will all boil down to whether Gunn approves Akiva’s script and finds a way to fit a theatrical Elseworlds release in DC Studios’ increasingly busy schedule, which now includes a Clayface movie.

The first Constantine movie is available to buy digitally on different platforms.

Are you excited about Constantine 2? Can the sequel be successful as an Elseworld project?