Creed III Set Photos Feature a Jacked Jonathan Majors With Michael B. Jordan

Jonathan Majors is looking rather jacked alongside Michael B. Jordan in behind-the-scenes set photos from Creed III. Talks of the Lovecraft Country and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania star joining Creed III sprang up last June. There is no word on who Majors could be playing in the film, though fans have speculated that he could be the son of Clubber Lang. Along with starring as Adonis Creed, Jordan is also stepping behind the camera to direct the third movie in the Creed franchise. The set photos capture Majors and Jordan together, with Majors going shirtless to show off his impressive muscles.

The location appears to be a beach setting as sand can clearly be seen beneath their feet. While Majors is in workout shorts, Jordan is wearing wind pants and a jacket set. Majors has put on a considerable amount of muscle mass, which makes sense if he’s playing someone who should be considered a formidable foe for Adonis Creed.

Jonathan Majors has appeared in two recent Netflix projects: Spike Lee’s Da 5 Bloods and Jeymes Samuel’s The Harder They Fall. The latter had an all-star cast including Idris Elba, Zazie Beetz, Regina King, Delroy Lindo, and Lakeith Stanfield. Fans will also get to see Majors as the Marvel villain Kang the Conqueror in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, which had its release date pushed back to July 28, 2023.

January also saw Michael B. Jordan caught in some set photos for Creed III. The movie marks Jordan’s first time as a director, stepping in for Ryan Coogler (Creed) and Steven Caple Jr. (Creed II). “I think it was one of those things where I just felt comfortable,” Jordan previously said on The Late Show about his directorial debut. “I knew it was going to be a risk. I’m super excited to get behind the camera….But from two project, the first two movies, finally having an opinion and a story that I wanted to tell, execute the vision that I saw in my head. From the second one to the third one I called Ryan (Coogler) up and he’s like, ‘You’re ready for it.’”

Jordan also revealed how the Black Panther filmmaker passed along some sage advice for stepping into the director’s chair: “Lots of advice, prep….Figure out your shotlist, get a storyboard artist, start boarding the shots….and for me that’s going to save me so much time so I’m not there on the day worried about ‘Okay, where am I going to put the camera? Where am I going to put my actors?’ So that is something that I’m taking with me every day when I go on these location scouts, and basically trust the people that are around you to help you out, you don’t have to shoulder it all on your own.”

Creed III stars Michael B. Jordan, Jonathan Majors, and Tessa Thompson. The film arrives in theaters on November 23rd.

Photo credit via Frazer Harrison/Getty Images