Cross: Rise of the Villains Announced, Trailer Released

Two years after the release of Cross Wars, the ridiculous and campy superhero movie series is returning with a third installment set to release in November. Danny Trejo will lead on army of deadly foes in his return as El Muerte in Cross: Rise of the Villains, and ComicBook has the exclusive first look at the trailer for the new movie.

The new trailer continues to embrace the franchise’s love of B-Movie style action movies, playing up the ridiculous debut of multiple new characters that have even more insane names. Watch the trailer for Cross: Rise of the Villains in the clip above, and check out the synopsis for the film below.

Reprising their roles for the third time for the franchise includes Brian Austin Green (“Anger Management”; “90210”), Vinnie Jones (Snatch; Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels), and Danny Trejo (Machete; From Dusk Till Dawn)! The film also stars Tom Sizemore (Saving Private Ryan; Black Hawk Down), Lou Ferrigno (“The Incredible Hulk”; Hercules), Eric Roberts (The Dark Knight; Head Full of Honey) and Lori Heuring (Mulholland Drive; Prom Night) among many, many others as you can see in the trailer.

Armed with an explosive powerful ancient cross amulet, Callan (Brian Austin Green) is back with his extraordinary team of weapons experts to defend Los Angeles from its biggest threat yet—super villains Muerte (Danny Trejo) and Drago (Manu Intiraymi). Callan will have to join forces with his once mortal enemy, Gunnar (Vinnie Jones), to try to save the city. Tom Sizemore returns as Detective Nitti and Lou Ferrigno, DB Sweeney, Jeremy London and Eric Roberts return as The Contractors!

Cross: Rise of the Villains will be released on home video on November 12th.