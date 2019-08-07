Game of Thrones Star Joel Fry Cast in Disney’s Cruella

Disney’s live-action Cruella prequel has found its latest star. According to a new report from Variety, Joel Fry has been cast in the upcoming film as Jasper, the man who goes on to be one of Cruella’s bumbling henchmen.

Fry is known for his role as Hizdahr zo Loraq, the slave trader from Meereen, in Game of Thrones. His filmography also includes appearances in Yesterday and Paddington 2.

Cruella will star Emma Stone in the titular role, years before the villain sought out a coat made of Dalmatian puppies. Paul Walter Hauser will be playing Horace, Jasper’s cohort in the original animated movie. Emma Thompson has also been cast in a currently-unknown role.

Cruella is just the latest adaptation of the Dodie Smith novel of the same name, which was later adapted into Disney’s 1961 animated film. The franchise got two live-action adaptations in 1996’s 101 Dalmatians and 2000’s 102 Dalmatians, both of which starred Glenn Close as Cruella. The villain later appeared on Once Upon a Time, as portrayed by Victoria Smurfit, and the Descendants franchise by Wendy Raquel Robinson.

Cruella will be directed by I, Tonya director Craig Gillespie, with a script rewritten by The Favourite‘s Tony McNamara.

Cruella is just one of many live-action adaptations of animated classics in the works at Disney. The studio just released Aladdin and The Lion King this summer, followed by the sequel to Maleficent in the fall. Mulan is slated to arrive in theaters next March.

Cruella will arrive in theaters on December 23, 2020.