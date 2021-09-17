Curious George: Cape Ahoy Clip Sets Sail for Peacock (Exclusive)

To mark the occasion of “Curiosity month,” NBC Universal is set to debut Curious George: Cape Ahoy on Peacock at the end of September. The latest Peacock Original based on the classic book character, Cape Ahoy is an all-new feature-length animated film which is set to stream exclusively on Peacock starting Thursday, September 30. Produced by Universal 1440 Entertainment and Ron Howard & Brian Grazer’s Imagine Entertainment, the film joins all thirteen seasons of Curious George and four other movies featuring the inquisitive monkey in streaming on the platform. Check out the clip above and look for the new film later this month.

Per an official press release for Curious George: Cape Ahoy, the animated feature is described as follows: “Set sail for an epic adventure with the world’s most beloved and mischievous monkey! When Ted takes George to his favorite vacation spot along the coast, he’s disappointed when things don’t go as planned. Not to worry, George’s inquisitive nature leads them on an unexpected quest for the long-lost shipwreck of legendary sea captain Trumpet Tooter. With help along the way from a local fisherman, his niece, and an adorable baby seal, George leads the crew through a series of exciting adventures as they explore the ocean in their search for the sunken ship.”

Emmy award winning voice actor Frank Welker (Scooby Doo and Guess Who?) is back as the voice of Curious George alongside Jeff Bennett (The Loud House) as The Man with the Yellow Hat. Other confirmed cast members for the all-star voice cast include Christopher Swindle as Captain Elmer, Hiromi Dames as Emma, Rita Moreno as Gertrude St. John, Dee Bradley Baker as Baby/Mama Seal, Luka Jones as Rocco and Kimberly D. Brooks as Gwen.

Executive produced by Ron Howard and Brian Grazer alongside David Kirschner and Jon Shapiro, Curious George: Cape Ahoyis produced by Jesyca Durchin and directed by Doug Murphy. The film features a score by Dara Taylor and original songs written by Michele Brourman and Amanda McBroom.

Since first being published back in 1939 from creators Margaret and H.A. Rey, Curious George has become an icon of children’s literature over the past 75 years. More than 108 episodes of the Emmy award-winning animated series have been produced with over 80 million books in print worldwide in 26 languages.