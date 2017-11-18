‘Danger Girl’ Movie And TV Series In The Works

The world of comic book adaptations is constantly growing – and it looks like Danger Girl is the latest addition.

The rights to the fan-favorite comic series have been acquired by Constantin Film, with the plans to adapt both a movie and a television show, according to Deadline.

Danger Girl follows Abbey Chase, who is reluctantly recruited by a secret spy organization, she teams with fellow operatives Sydney Savage and Natalia Kasstle to locate a series of mystical objects and keep them out of the hands of the criminal enterprise The Hammer Syndicate.

“Looking at Danger Girl‘s lead character Abbey Chase and her posse of thrill-seeking femme fatales, female empowerment and wish fulfillment have never been more fun,” Constantin’s Robert Kulzer told Deadline.

The comic, from J. Scott Campbell and Andy Hartnell, debuted under the Wildstorm banner in 1996, before moving to DC Comics. The series has become a beloved property in the years since its debut, spawning video games, various pieces of merchandise, and a crossover with Batman. A film adaptation was initially planned by New Line, with Blade‘s Stephen Norrington attached to direct.

The project will be overseen by Bolt Pictures (the Resident Evil franchise) and Prime Universe Films (the Hitman franchise). Jeremy Bolt, Adrian Askarieh, and Robert Kulzer will executive produce, alongside Campbell and Hartnell.

“Danger Girl is the perfect opportunity to create a team of grounded, relatable, and dangerous young female characters,” added Bolt, “but with humor and spectacular action.”

“I have been a fan of Danger Girl for more than 20 years,” Askarieh explained, “and the idea of being part of the team to finally bring Scott’s and Andy’s iconic creation to the screen is incredibly exciting.”

There is no word when either adaptation of Danger Girl is set to hit the screen. ComicBook.com will provide updates as they become available.