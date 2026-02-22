Daniel Radcliffe Reveals the 1 Thing HBO’s Harry Potter Reboot Will Change For Him [Exclusive]

Daniel Radcliffe has said that he will be making a major change in his life thanks to the upcoming Harry Potter HBO streaming series. Radcliffe has a new TV series on NBC called The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins. Tracy Morgan stars as the titular character, a former star football player disgraced and banned after a gambling scandal. He then hires a man named Arthur Tobin to make a documentary about him, with Radcliffe starring as this filmmaker with an embarrassing past working with Marvel Entertainment. In this current stage of his life, Radcliffe wants to talk about his new projects, which led him to make a lifestyle change.

In an exclusive interview with ComicBook, Radcliffe said that the new Harry Potter HBO series has convinced him to make a huge change when it comes to his relationship with the press. Since he doesn’t want to take the shine away from the new child stars, Radcliffe won’t talk about Harry Potter in interviews in the near future. “I’m very happy there’s going to be a whole other group of people to field the answers to Harry Potter questions,” Radcliffe said. “I am going to start passing those questions over in a few years.”

Daniel Radcliffe Doesn’t Want Fans to Compare the Child Actors

There are two things to take from the changes Daniel Radcliffe will make in the future. First, he is likely tiring of talking about a franchise that is in his past, especially concerning the notoriety of J.K. Rowling. He wants to talk about new movies and TV shows, and promote what is next, not what he did as a child. However, an even bigger reason is because of the new kids cast to play Harry, Ron, and Hermione.

Radcliffe already said that he doesn’t want anyone asking him, Emma Watson, or Rupert Grint about the new child Harry Potter franchise actors all the time. He said that fans and journalists should let these kids make their own legacy and allow them to develop their versions of the characters without having to always look at the shadows that are hanging over their heads. “I would like not to be a weird spectral phantom in these children’s lives,” Radcliffe said.

On the topic of his own career, the fact that Arthur Robin in The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins had an embarrassing situation come from working with Marvel, Radcliffe was also asked if he would ever want to star in a Marvel movie. According to Radcliffe, he said he would love to play a superhero if the script were a really good one. The only one he wouldn’t want to play is Wolverine, since he didn’t want to follow Hugh Jackman in the role. That said, Harry Potter never soured him on franchises.

“Honestly, the financial stability to be able to pick or choose. To have all that really young, it freed me up to do whatever I wanted next,” Radcliffe said. He pointed out that a lot of actors will take these franchise roles to get the freedom that he already has achieved, thanks to starring as Harry Potter as a teenager. “If you are a director, writer, or actor that are making really good work in that environment, that’s an incredible achievement. I would be very happy to get back on one at some point, but not anytime soon.”

