Danny DeVito Fans Remember His Classic Roles On His 77th Birthday

Danny DeVito is officially 77 years old and fans of the actor have taken to social media to pay tribute to him while also shouting out their favorite performances. With a decades long and storied career under his belt with acclaimed performances in Batman Returns, One Flew over the Cuckoo’s Nest, Get Shorty, and Matilda, plus voice roles in Space Jam, Hercules, and The Lorax, and his Emmy-winning TV role in Taxi, plus It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, there’s a lot from people to choose from, and they did. We’ve collected some of the tweets wishing DeVito a happy birthday below, many of which shouted out their favorite performances, further proof of his amazing career.

In addition to his multiple amazing characters that he’s played on the big and small screen, DeVito’s career in film and television extends to behind the camera as well. Though best known as an actor, DeVito has directed multiple movies including Throw Momma from the Train, The War of the Roses, Hoffa, Death to Smoochy, and fan-favorite Matilda; he even directed episodes of Taxi and Amazing Stories.

“When I was a kid, I spent most of my time in the movie theaters,” DeVito told Forbes in an interview earlier this year about his career. “I am a movie lover. I watched movies all my life and always thought it would be really great to be a part of that, but I didn’t know how. I wasn’t like Clark Gable material or whatever. I figured like, how am I going to do this? And then one day, it just kind of like clicked into gear and you know, I love it. I’m an east coast guy from New Jersey and I came to New York to study acting and I moved out to California in 1975 because that’s where all the work was and it worked out pretty good. Taxi was 1978. It was after [One Flew Over The] Cuckoo’s Nest that I moved out [to California]. I love it out there. Hollywood is a crazy town, but it has worked out for me.”

DeVito can next be seen in Haunted Mansion, a reboot from Disney based on their theme park attraction.

