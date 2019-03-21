Danny Trejo Reveals He’s Playing Boots the Monkey in ‘Dora the Explorer’ Movie

Fans got their first look at the new Dora the Explorer live-action movie today, including their first glimpse at Boots, Dora’s monkey sidekick. The lovable character is definitely already going over well with fans, but it gets even better when you realize that Boots will be played by Danny Trejo, who will bring his signature sound to Dora’s adventure and it makes us even more hyped to see the actual trailer, and Trejo seems pretty pumped to play the character as well.

Trejo took to Twitter after the first poster was released from the film to announce he would be playing the character. Trejo wrote “The rumors are true, I finally can tell you I am a monkey…Boots!!! Don’t miss the @DoraMovie trailer this Saturday 3/23, debuting live during the @Nickelodeon Kid’s Choice Awards! #DoraMovie”

This pairing has all the potential in the world, and the good news is we don’t have to wait long to hear what his Boots sounds like, as the new trailer will debut at this weekend’s Kids’ Choice Awards on Nickelodeon.

The rumors are true, I finally can tell you I am a monkey…Boots!!! Don’t miss the @DoraMovie trailer this Saturday 3/23, debuting live during the @Nickelodeon Kid’s Choice Awards! #DoraMovie pic.twitter.com/gr5rq0xRYp — Danny Trejo (@officialDannyT) March 21, 2019

The film is produced by Christopher Robin producer Kristin Burr, who is joined by executive producer John G. Scotti (The Muppets, Muppets Most Wanted, Alice Through the Looking Glass) as well as executive producers Julia Pistor (The Spiderwick Chronicles, A Series of Unfortunate Events) and Eugenio Derbez.

Dora and the Lost City of Gold stars Isabela Moner (Dora), Eva Longoria (Elena), Temuera Morrison (Powell), Jeffrey Wahlberg (Diego), Benicio Del Toro (Swiper), Michael Pena (Dora’s Father), Pia Miller (Diego’s Mother), Q’orianka Kilcher (Inca Princess Kawillaka), Eugenio Derbez (Alejandro Gutierrez), Adriana Barraza (Abuela Valerie), and Madeleine Madden (Sammy).

Dora and the Lost City of Gold hits theaters on August 2nd.

