‘Scooby-Doo’ Spin-off ‘Daphne & Velma’ Gets First Trailer

The first trailer for Daphne & Velma, a live-action Scooby-Doo original movie exploring the origins of the future Mystery Inc. members, has been released by Warner Bros. Home Entertainment (via Entertainment Weekly).

Daphne & Velma debuts on digital, Blu-ray and DVD May 22.

Sarah Jeffrey (Descendents: Wicked World, The X-Files) stars as Daphne Blake alongside Sarah Gilman (Jessie, Last Man Standing) as the “jinkies!” exclaiming Velma Dinkley.

Before Daphne and Velma unmasked monsters alongside a talking dog in the Mystery Machine, the duo were teenaged friends attending Ridge Valley High, an innovative center of learning for the nation’s brightest young minds.

When campus kids start to become “zombified,” it’s up to Daphne and Velma to team up and solve the case.

The G-rated original movie is produced by Ashley Tisdale (High School Musical) and Jennifer Tisdale’s Blondie Girl Productions.

“Blondie Girl is committed to telling stories from a female perspective and we could not be more thrilled to give Daphne and Velma their own story,” the Tisdales said in a statement. “It’s so exciting to partner with Warner Home Entertainment and Blue Ribbon Content to introduce a new generation to the smart, charismatic, fearless females that we all know and love.”

“We wanted to give the audience a new take on these two familiar faces, who are fan favorites in the Scooby-Doo universe,” said Peter Girardi, Executive Vice President, Blue Ribbon Content & Executive Vice President, Alternative Programming, Warner Bros. Animation. “Daphne and Velma are two iconic and strong female characters, and this latest adventure of theirs will be both inspiring and entertaining for the audience.”

Before their eventual team-up with Scooby and the gang, bright & optimistic Daphne and whip-smart & analytical Velma are both mystery-solving teens who are best friends but have only met online — until now. Daphne has just transferred to Velma’s school, Ridge Valley High, an incredible tech-savvy institute with all the latest gadgets provided by the school’s benefactor, tech billionaire Tobias Bloom.

And while competition is fierce among the students for a coveted internship at Bloom Innovative, Daphne and Velma dig beyond all the gadgets and tech to investigate what is causing some of the brightest students in school to disappear — only to emerge again in a zombie-fied state.

The ‘toon versions of the iconic sleuths will take part in ‘ScoobyNatural,’ the upcoming Supernatural and Scooby-Doo crossover set to debut on The CW March 29.

The half-live-action, half-animated special sees brothers and monster hunters Dean (Jensen Ackles) and Sam Winchester (Jared Padalecki) partner with the Mystery Inc. gang to solve — what else? — a spooky mystery.

Daphne & Velma is available to own May 22.