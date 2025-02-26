Daredevil’s Vincent D’Onoforio Reveals the Origin, Meaning of Kingpin’s Tics

Vincent D’Onofrio has revealed the artistic inspiration behind Wilson Fisk’s distinct physical mannerisms in Daredevil: Born Again during an exclusive interview with ComicBook. The actor traced his approach to a technique used by Laurence Olivier, explaining how deliberate hand movements and subtle gestures communicate Kingpin’s psychological complexity. These movements appear prominently in the upcoming Disney+ series through close shots of Fisk’s hands as the Kingpin pursues the mayoral office in New York City. D’Onofrio also detailed how he applies Stanislavski-based methods to create authentic physical responses while performing, allowing natural nervous system reactions to manifest visually. This technical foundation supports his portrayal across Marvel projects from the original Netflix series through Hawkeye and Echo, establishing character continuity while evolving alongside Fisk’s expanding narrative arc.



D’Onofrio’s inspiration came specifically from Olivier’s performance in The Entertainer, a role the legendary actor originated in John Osborne’s 1957 stage play at the Royal Court Theatre and later reprised in the 1960 film adaptation directed by Tony Richardson. “So a long time ago, I heard a story about Laurence Olivier in that incredible play called — was it The Clown or something? He played an entertainer — oh, The Entertainer, sorry,” D’Onofrio told us. While confusing the title momentarily, D’Onofrio’s admiration for Olivier’s minimalist technique was evident. The story centered on a particular scene showcasing Olivier’s masterful restraint. “I was told there was a scene where he had nothing to do but stand there, and the only thing he moved during the other people’s dialogue was his pinky on his side. And his pinky would just flick out like that.”

This seemingly minor gesture created a powerful psychological effect that resonated with D’Onofrio. “It was a phenomenal thing because everybody went to the pinky and then went to what he may be thinking to make his pinky move, and that’s exactly what the scene needed at the time,” he explained. The parallel to Kingpin’s controlled yet dangerous presence becomes evident in this context. “He wasn’t doing it to upstage. He was doing it as an answer to what was being said. He was receiving and reacting, right,” D’Onofrio added, highlighting how subtle physicality can convey complex emotional undercurrents without dialogue.

How Vincent D’Onofrio’s Physical Performance Shapes the MCU’s Kingpin

Image courtesy of Marvel Studios

D’Onofrio connected Olivier’s technique directly to his formal acting training, noting, “That always stuck with me as a kid because I also studied Stanislavski, and that comes from that kind of work, Stanislavski work.” Constantin Stanislavski’s method emphasizes psychological realism and emotional authenticity, encouraging actors to find physical manifestations of internal states rather than merely indicating emotions. For D’Onofrio, this approach means trusting his body’s natural responses to dramatic situations.

The actor acknowledged his natural tendency toward physical expression and how he harnesses it for Kingpin. “I realized early on that I have a very kinetic thing where I use my hands a lot, I lose use movement a lot when I talk, so I have to make a choice to not do that if I don’t want to do that,” he revealed. Rather than suppressing this instinct, D’Onofrio integrates it into Fisk’s characterization, creating a controlled physical language that communicates the villain’s internal struggles.

“If I don’t make the choice to not do it, then whatever is happening in my nervous system is going to make me move in some way, and it’s going to be connected, simply because I’m in the scene, so, therefore, my body is in the scene,” D’Onofrio explained. This philosophy results in moments where Kingpin’s composed exterior briefly reveals glimpses of the violence beneath. “Your body doesn’t know that you’re acting, so whatever is going on in your nervous system is really happening, and it’s controlling the movement of my hands, and it works for the scene.”

Daredevil: Born Again premieres next week on Disney+, featuring D’Onofrio’s return as Wilson Fisk alongside Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock. The series reunites viewers with fan favorites Deborah Ann Woll (Karen Page), Elden Henson (Foggy Nelson), Jon Bernthal (Frank Castle/The Punisher), and Wilson Bethel (Benjamin Poindexter/Bullseye). The 9-episode first season marks a significant shift in tone for the MCU, with early directions underlining the show is even darker and gritty than the Netflix Daredevil run.

Daredevil: Born Again premieres on March 4th with the first two episodes.

