Dave Bautista's My Spy Gets Premiere Date on Amazon Prime

After suffering multiple delays, it was officially announced back in April that Dave Bautista's My Spy would be premiering on Amazon Prime. After many date changes, the movie ended up landing a theatrical release date of April 17th. However, that was thwarted by the coronavirus pandemic, and since theaters clearly would not have been open by that time, distributor STX decided to release the movie online. According to a new report from Deadline, the movie is officially set to premiere on Amazon Prime on June 26th.

"I hear the movie may also be provided to Drive-Ins and other cinemas that are open should they wish to book," Deadline revealed. "The pic received a bit of a Canadian release pre-COVID, grossing around $200K. The pic has been released in some offshore territories like UK, Netherlands, Australia, Germany, South Korea and Hong Kong where it has collected close to $5M."

After it was announced that the movie would be premiering on Prime, Bautista made it clear that he was disappointed in the decision. "I want to know when I'm going back to work. I'm losing opportunities that I had," he said during a remote appearance on the Inside of You Podcast with Michael Rosenbaum. "My film My Spy that should have been released was not obviously able to be released into theaters, and I was really proud of it, because it's a fun film, it's a family film. It's the first film I developed." He added, "Eventually it will be released, but I wanted it to have a fighting chance in the theaters because I was pretty proud of it. I am proud of it."

My Spy, which also stars Kristen Schaal and Ken Jeong, sees Bautista as a spy who goes undercover to watch a family, only to be foiled rather quickly by their nine-year-old daughter, played by Big Little Lies' Chloe Coleman. The girl then blackmails Bautista's character into teaching her how to be a spy. The film is directed by Peter Segal with a script from Jon and Erich Hoeber.

Bautista's upcoming projects include Zack Snyder-directed Netflix zombie movie Army of the Dead, James Gunn and Marvel Studios' Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, and director D.J. Caruso's The Killer's Game, where Bautista will play world-weary assassin Joe Flood.

My Spy will stream on Amazon Prime on June 26th.

