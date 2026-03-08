Dave Bautista’s Overlooked 2025 Action Thriller Becomes a Top 3 Hit on Netflix in the U.S.

Since having his big breakthrough as an actor in Guardians of the Galaxy, Dave Bautista has amassed an impressive list of credits that showcase his range as a performer. He’s deftly handled everything from sci-fi dramas (Blade Runner 2049, Dune) to horror thrillers (A Knock at the Cabin), and major franchise blockbusters (Avengers: Infinity War), proving there’s nothing he can’t do. Still, given his pro wrestling background and physique, Bautista has appeared in plenty of action movies over the years. These titles aren’t always as highly regarded as some of Bautista’s other works, but it can still be enjoyable to watch him let loose in an action flick. Netflix subscribers have made one such Bautista vehicle a new favorite.

Videos by ComicBook.com

For the week of February 23 – March 1, Trap House was the No. 2 movie on Netflix in the United States. It also ranked No. 7 on the streamer’s global chart for the week, accumulating 2.9 million views and 4.9 million hours watched. This was the first week Trap House placed in Netflix’s top 10. The film was previously a major hit on Prime Video before being added to the Netflix library in late February.

Trap House Puts a Fresh Spin on a Classic Formula

Trap House received mixed reviews when it was released last year (Rotten Tomatoes score of 50% from 22 reviews) and didn’t leave much of a dent at the box office, so odds are it’s a title that flew under the radar. Still, it’s worth checking out. In the film, Bautista plays DEA Agent Ray Seale, who finds himself in a game of cat and mouse with his own son Cody, who has put together a group of friends to steal money from a cartel trap house, taking what he believes DEA families are rightfully owed. There’s a line in Trap House that criticizes DEA death benefits, setting the foundation for the story.

One of the reasons why reception to Trap House was so mixed is because the film can be uneven tonally at times. A common critique that pops up in reviews is that the premise of teens gleefully rebelling and orchestrating crimes doesn’t always gel with the seriousness of a drug cartel story, creating a bit of a disconnect. That said, Trap House focusing on a group of youngsters fighting for what they feel is right (however misguided their methods are) helps the film stand out from other action titles. In a lot of cases, the DEA agent’s family would just be a one-dimensional background element added for the soul purpose to manufacture some tension and emotional drama. For Trap House, the son is the driving force behind the plot.

Trap House also features some strong performances. Bautista is reliably great as Ray, a role that lets him blend his action and dramatic chops to compelling effect. He’s obviously well within his wheelhouse in the action sequences, but he also does an excellent job conveying Ray’s emotions as a father caught up in a crazy, unexpected scenario. He’s definitely a highlight and perhaps the main reason why Trap House works at all. Elsewhere in the ensemble, Bobby Cannavale is a solid presence as Ray’s DEA partner Andre Washburn, and Tony Dalton gives the film a suitably chilling villain.

Trap House may not be the next great action classic, but it earns points for creativity by breaking the mold a bit and telling a familiar narrative from a different perspective. Your mileage may vary on how effective the teen antics are, since that storyline can sometimes be at odds with the rest of the film, but action fans looking for something a little different at the end of a long day will probably find something to enjoy with Trap House. There’s a reason why Bautista’s been a big draw with viewers on streaming recently.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!