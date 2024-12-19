David Corenswet Explains Why Superman’s “Naivety” Is His Greatest Superpower

David Corenswet will take on the mantle of The Man of Steel when James Gunn’s Superman film flies into theaters next year. Discussions have long taken place about how Gunn’s version seems to be going back to the ethos of Superman as opposed to other recent iterations. Corenswet sat down with the media for a Q&A on the Warner Bros. lot where he revealed his take on Superman’s “naivety,” and how in truth it’s actually a good sign. The 31-year-old compared it to his own life experience, noting that there are certain situations where he’s felt like the odd one out. He details a particular time when he was in school and missed out on “drama.”

David Corenswet on Superman’s Naivety

“I was always cut out of the drama when I was in school. Nobody ever cared to update me about it and I never felt like I knew the exciting, juicy gossip that was going on. For that reason I always sort of saw people as the best versions of themselves and saw relationships as the best versions of themselves. I don’t think it was in a terribly naive way. I think a lot of people consider Superman to be a naive character, at least to have a naivete about him.’

“I think there’s an element of that but I think it really is just sort of a blindness to the little imperfections and the little conflicts, the silly little things that we get caught up with as people. I tend to miss those and I think Superman misses those and that’s what keeps him steadfastly and determinately looking at the good and the hopeful and the future and grounded in the fun and playfulness of the present.”

Per DC Studios, Superman, which lands in theaters on July 11, 2025, tracks the story of Superman’s journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas. He is the embodiment of truth, justice and a better tomorrow, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned.

Alongside Corenswet, Rachel Brosnahan is playing the iconic Lois Lane, a renowned journalist at The Daily Planet and Clark’s better half. Several other members of the newsroom are in the film, including Mikaela Hoover as Cat Grant, Beck Bennett as Steve Lombard, a sports journalist at The Daily Planet, and Christopher McDonald as Ron Troupe.

Nicholas Hoult will play Lex Luthor alongside his assistant Eve Teschmacher (supermodel/actress Sara Sampaio). Additionally, Neva Howell plays Martha, Clark’s adoptive mother and an integral piece of every Superman adaptation. Anthony Carrigan is playing the fan-favorite Metamorpho.