David Hyde Pierce Reveals Why He Didn't Return as Abe Sapien in Hellboy Sequel

Even David Hyde Pierce isn't sure why he never returned to reprise his role as Abe Sapien in Hellboy II: The Golden Army -- but he thinks it might have been out of respect for Doug Jones, the actor who appeared onscreen as Abe in both movies, and whose voice replaced Pierce's in the second film. Speaking with ComicBook in support of The Exorcism, Pierce said that Jones did a "great voice" for the second movie, and indicated that he probably stepped aside, at least in part, so that Jones could have the credit he deserved.

"I don't remember why I didn't do Hellboy 2," Pierce admitted. "I only did the first one because Guillermo [del Toro] said he heard my voice for the character. I don't think he knew that Doug Jones, the actor who played him, was perfectly capable of doing a great voice, as well, which he subsequently did. So I think it was just that I felt like, 'Well, he should do it. He's playing the role again, he should do it, because he's doing all the hard work. He's doing all the heavy lifting in the tank with the mask and the [breathing apparatus]."

Saying that he otherwise would not have played the role might make it sound like Pierce didn't connect with the material at all, but that's not the case. In fact, he has previously been quoted as saying that he would rather have played the part completely (body and voice) or not at all, so the notion that he felt bad about Jones not getting enough credit for that "heavy lifting" isn't new information. Back in 2008, the Frasier star said that he refused to do interviews in support of the movie out of respect for Jones.

The first Hellboy movie proved a big success for Universal, who rushed a second into production. After The Golden Army underperformed relative to expectations, it still appeared filmmaker Guillermo del Toro and his team would have an opportunity to finish out their trilogy, but time and circumstances happened, and a third Hellboy movie never got made with that cast, which featured Ron Perlman in the lead role and support from Selma Blair, Rupert Evans, John Hurt, and more.

Based on the hit Dark Horse Comics title of the same name by Mike Mignola, Hellboy centers on a demon who is found by Allied soldiers during World War II and rescued. Sent to live with a scientist who is studying him, Hellboy is raised in captivity but treated like a child rather than a prisoner. He eventually becomes part of the BPRD (Bureau of Paranormal Research and Development), which both researches and battles supernatural phenomena and threats.

In The Exorcism, Academy Award winner Russell Crowe stars as Anthony Miller, a troubled actor who begins to unravel while shooting a supernatural horror film. His estranged daughter, Lee (Ryan Simpkins), wonders if he's slipping back into his past addictions or if there's something more sinister at play.

The Exorcism will be in select theaters next Friday, June 21.