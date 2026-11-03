DC Boss Reveals What Made New Robin Actor the Perfect Choice for Dynamic Duo Movie

The DCU may not have a Batman, but DC Studios already has a Robin in Mason Thames. Though James Gunn continues to dig a hole with some fans about the canon debate regarding certain movies within the DCU itself, DC Studios’ plans to make Elseworlds-style stories that don’t fit the larger continuity is one of its best decisions. While The Batman franchise is already being explored, the upcoming stop-motion animated film Dynamic Duo will be the first they’ve fully developed internally at DC Studios.

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With the new film, an original story about Dick Grayson and Jason Todd will be told on screen, featuring Mason Thames (The Black Phone, How to Train Your Dragon) and Logan Kim (Ghostbusters: Afterlife) as their respective voices. Speaking with Collider, DC Boss Peter Safran revealed the element that proved Thames was the right choice for the role of Robin, revealing his enthusiasm was infectious. “We always talk about wanting volunteers and not recruits to be part of the DCU, to be part of DC Studios, and Mason always wanted to be Dick Grayson,” Safran said. “He just did. And he came in, and auditioned the s*** out of it, and was awesome. He’s a wonderful young actor, but boy, did he want this. He was just obsessed.”

DC Boss Teases Dynamic Duo Movie

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Though when Dynamic Duo was first announced by Gunn and DC, a big question has been the canon status of the film. Rumors have persisted that the animated movie may actually have a place in the larger DCU franchise, but the few details that we know about its story indicate that this will be a standalone animated movie. On top of that, Thames’ co-star debunked the rumor simply replying “No” to a social media post about how they would play the characters in Dynamic Duo and the DCU. All that said, Safran’s comments that Mason Thames’ enthusiasm for playing Dick Grayson will no doubt have fans wondering if he might leap from animation to live-action.

When James Gunn revealed the first wave of titles that were in the works at DC Studios, it included movies that have already come out like Superman and Supergirl, plus titles that have been dropped like an Amanda Waller TV show. It’s worth noting, though, that Dynamic Duo wasn’t a part of that initial lineup of movies they were developing, with the technology that Swaybox Studios has developed for stop-motion animation being one of the reasons it got greenlit.

Safran had high praise for Swaybox as well, comparing their tech for stop-motion to be “as original today as Pixar was when it did Toy Story” and saying it’s different from any other animation form before it. He adds: “Even though it’s puppets with an overlay of CGI, the fact that it’s shot with real cameras brings a visceral nature to the action in a way that I don’t think animation itself ever can really capture.”

Dynamic Duo is currently scheduled for release on September 22, 2028.