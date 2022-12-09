Planned DC Crisis Movie Would Have Starred Henry Cavill's Superman

Henry Cavill's tenure as Superman has been on many fans' minds in recent years, with fans eager to see him reprise his role in DC's ever-evolving live-action universe. Earlier this fall, fans got an inkling of what could ultimately be in the cards, with Superman appearing with great fanfare in the post-credits scene of Black Adam. There's been a lot of scuttlebutt around exactly how Cavill's cameo in Black Adam came to be, with star and producer Dwayne Johnson indicating that he championed the return in spite of former DC Films exec Walter Hamada. A new deep dive from The Hollywood Reporter's Heat Vision newsletter adds even more context to that ordeal, revealing that Hamada had his own aspirations to bring Cavill back as Superman — and in a Crisis on Infinite Earths movie, no less.

According to sources cited in their report, "cameos in forthcoming DC movies of next year would have breadcrumbed to a giant tentpole movie inspired by the now-classic Crisis on Infinite Earth comics of the 1980s." In the hypothetical plan for this Crisis movie, Cavill would have returned as Superman.

Was DC planning a Crisis on Infinite Earths movie?

Reports earlier this year, outlining Hamada's exit from the role following the surprise shelving of DC's Batgirl movie, indicated that the executive's plans "were said to have included a Crisis on Infinite Earths event." The reports did not specify if this includes The CW's 2019-2020 television take on Crisis, which was brought to life under Hamada's overall tenure and did include a surprise cameo from the big-screen incarnation of The Flash, Ezra Miller. Therefore, fans have been left wondering if this means Hamada was planning to bring a separate version of Crisis into live-action — one that could have hypothetically dealt with the burgeoning multiverse element in its films, as well as fixed or reset various components of continuity.

"I can't tell you a lot about the future of this, the future of the Multiverse in DC, but I can tell you I'm very excited about it as a filmmaker cracking this acorn and opening the window to new adventures in the Multiverse is super exciting," The Flash director Andy Muschietti explained during DC FanDome China last year. "The Multiverse has been a thing in the comic book world for decades, and decades, and decades, and I think it's a good time to take it into [the movies]. It's also very special that our Multiverse is not just a Multiverse of characters, it's a Multiverse of films. It's a cinematic Multiverse as you might already know by looking at the names that are showing up like Michael Keaton reprising his role as Batman, it's very exciting and one of the reasons that I got closer and closer to this project."

