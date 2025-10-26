DC Fans Think Superman’s Costume Will Break A Frustrating Trend in Man Of Tomorrow

Having been at the forefront of popular culture for over two decades, superhero movies have a lot of established trends and tropes audiences are very familiar with. One of the most notable pertains to sequels; it’s become common for the titular hero to get a new costume. In the past, some filmmakers have attempted to come up with practical, in-universe explanations for why the main character has a fresh outfit (Christian Bale’s Batman wanted to be able to turn his head in The Dark Knight), but merchandising is the real reason why this caught on. Making tweaks to the hero’s costume is an easy way to sell more toys and collectibles. Some could see it as a cheap trick to squeeze more money out of fans, and viewers are hoping James Gunn is bucking trends for Man of Tomorrow.

Videos by ComicBook.com

On Reddit, a DC fan shared an image of a Superman costume display that’s part of the Warner Bros. studio tour. Interestingly, David Corenswet’s Superman suit is missing. A sign in its place reads “Superman costume currently being used by production.” This has led people to believe that Gunn is using the same exact costume for Man of Tomorrow. Check out the photo in the space below:

Will Superman Have the Same Costume in Man of Tomorrow?

It’s important to keep in mind that Man of Tomorrow has not started production yet. Cameras won’t begin rolling until some point next year, ahead of the film’s scheduled 2027 release date. Gunn recently mentioned that he just finished the latest draft of the script, so Man of Tomorrow is very clearly still in the pre-production phase. So, Corenswet’s Superman costume is not being used to shoot scenes on the follow-up right now. Supergirl wrapped over the spring, so it’s unlikely the suit is being used for that movie — unless Corenswet’s presence is required for additional photography (assuming he’s even in Supergirl).

Costume design is part of the pre-production process, so this could be why the Man of Tomorrow creative team needs Corenswet’s suit right now. It’s possible Gunn hasn’t decided yet if he just wants to reuse the same costume, so he’s commissioned concept art and mockups of other variations that he can then compare the Superman costume to. Even if he’s leaning one way or the other, actually seeing other options and having something concrete to draw from can reshape opinions. Gunn is known for being transparent with fans on social media, so it’ll be interesting to see if he provides an explanation for why the Superman suit is missing from the display.

It would be a refreshing change of pace if Man of Tomorrow used the same costume. The Superman design was an ideal mix of fresh and familiar, putting its own spin on a classic concept. A lot of thought and effort was put into creating the costume (see: the debate about whether or not Superman should have red trunks), and it’s safe to say the filmmakers knocked it out of the park. It would be a shame if this particular costume was only used once since it got just about everything right. Sometimes, following the old adage of “if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it” is the right approach. There’s no real reason for Superman to have a new costume right now.

Costumes can be an effective way to highlight a character’s growth, using visuals to illustrate how they’ve evolved over the course of their arc. Superman went through a journey of self-discovery in Superman, reconciling with the unsavory nature of his Kryptonian heritage as he proved he was just as human as anyone else on Earth. While that was a very emotional development and could serve as the foundation for a new costume (highlighting the start of a new chapter), there are other ways to show how Superman has changed since audiences last saw him. If Gunn is happy with the original Superman costume, that should be the one used in Man of Tomorrow.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!