The Batman Becomes a Horror Movie in Disturbing New Trailer Edit

A creative fan gave The Batman a horror remake in a new trailer. Fans are still trying to process the news that The Batman Part 2 is being delayed from October 2, 2026 to October 1, 2027. That’s understandably a long wait for many devoted fans who want to reunite with Robert Pattinson’s Dark Knight. In the meantime, a fan has gone out of their way to splice together a trailer for 2022’s The Batman, giving the Matt Reeves-directed film an injection of horror vibes. This will have to tide us over until 2027 arrives and The Batman re-enters our lives.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The horror-themed fan-made The Batman video is subtitled “28 Days Later” and uses official video from the 28 Days Later trailer. The phrase, “Two years of nights turned him into a nocturnal animal” slowly pops up on the screen between images of Batman fighting bad guys. Next, we transition to Robert Pattinson putting on his Batman costume while a woman’s voice can be heard speaking in the background. Many of the visuals seen on the screen are borrowed from the original 28 Days Later trailer.

The Batman’s place in James Gunn’s DC Universe explained

The Batman stands separate from the films under James Gunn and his new DC Universe. Whereas the upcoming Superman and Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow mark the beginning of a new DC Universe, projects like The Batman 2 and Joker: Folie a Deux take place in their own separate universe, which Gunn has dubbed Elseworld stories. Elseworld projects allow the filmmakers to tell standalone stories that don’t have to rely on a larger connected universe.

This served the original Joker well, but not so much its follow-up. Joker 2 bombed at the box office, opening lower than Morbius and The Marvels. There’s a lot of fan support for another edition of The Batman, but it remains to be seen how the five year wait will impact the turnout in theaters.

DC finds its Lobo in Aquaman star Jason Momoa

In other DC news, Aquaman star Jason Momoa is trading in his trident to play a different character. Instead of returning as Aquaman, Jason Momoa is now portraying the intergalactic bounty hunter Lobo and will make his first appearance in Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow. Momoa will star opposite Milly Alcock (House of the Dragon) as Kara Zor-El/Supergirl, Eve Ridley (3 Body Problem) as the alien girl Ruthye Marye Knoll, and Matthias Scoenaerts (The Old Guard) as the film’s villain, the damnable Krem of the Yellow Hills.

“I used to collect comics and I don’t do so much anymore, but [Lobo] was always my favorite. And I’ve always wanted to play Lobo,” Momoa said in 2023 after casting doubt on his future as Aquaman. “It’s pretty perfect. It’s the perfect role. I mean, listen, if they call me and ask me to play it? It’s a f— yeah. That’s a guarantee. So you don’t have to worry about that.”

“But I haven’t received that call,” Momoa added. “So I don’t want to put any fake news out there but if they ever call me and ask me to play, or ask me to audition, I’m there.”