DC’s Lanterns Adds Jasmine Cephas Jones to Cast in Key Role

DC’s Lanterns is inching ever closer to hitting our TV screens, and the cast continues to expand with key roles. The latest addition to the anticipated series is a key character in John Stewart’s world, as Jasmine Cephas Jones (Origin, Blindspotting) joins the cast in the role of Young Bernadette (via Deadline), who is played in the present by Nicole Ari Parker (And Just Like That…, Remember The Titans).

Jones will play a key role in the show, as fans will get to see Bernadette’s resilience and ability to keep the family going through the trials that come their way. She is described as a “perceptive, big picture thinker” who also “demands excellence from herself and her family.”

Stewart will be played by Aaron Pierre, who will be teaming up with veteran Green Lantern Hal Jordan (played by Kyle Chandler). In recent comics fans have had a chance to get more time with Stewart’s family and really see how he became the leader and hero fans have loved for so many years, and it appears that the show will implement some of that into the mix as well.

Jones has made waves in projects like Blindspotting and #Freerayshawn, which she won an Outstanding Actress in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series Emmy Award for. Jones also won a Best Original Broadway Recording Grammy Award for Hamilton, and that’s in addition to her work in music with her album Phoenix.

Lanterns has revealed a stacked cast, including Jones, Chandler, Pierre, Parker, Kelly Macdonald (Sheriff Kerry), Jason Ritter (Billy Macon), Poorna Jagannathan (Zoe), Garret Dillahunt (William Macon), Ulrich Thomsen (Sinestro), Sherman Augustus (John Senior), J. Alphonse Nicholson (Young John Senior), and Chris Coy.

Chris Mundy is the showrunner for Lanterns, while Tom King and Damon Lindelof are co-writing and executive-producing the series. James Hawes is also executive producing and will be directing the show’s first two episodes.

Lanterns is expected to debut in 2026, but no specific release date has been announced yet.

