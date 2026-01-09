DC’s Worst Superhero Movie Just Got a New Streaming Home

Superhero movies have been a major part of the entertainment landscape for years now and it’s been a great time to be a fan. Both Marvel and DC have put out some wildly popular and enjoyable movies and seem to have no plans on stopping with 2026 gearing up to be a big year for the capes. DC’s Supergirl comes out in June and while Marvel is coming in strong with Spider-Man: Brand New Day expected in July and the eagerly anticipated Avengers: Doomsday arriving in December. But while there have been and will be some great superhero movies, there are also some lackluster ones — and one of the worst ever just landed a new streaming home.

2004’s Catwoman arrived on HBO Max as of January 1st making it widely available for fans to stream. The film stars Halle Berry as Patience Phillips who, after discovering a conspiracy with the cosmetics company she works for, is murdered only to be revived by an Egyptian mau cat that leaves her with cat-like abilities and turns her into the heroine Catwoman. The movie also stars Sharon Stone, Benjamin Bratt, Frances Conroy, Alex Borstein, and more — and to say it didn’t exactly go over well would be an understatement.

Catwoman Is Considered One of the Worst Movies Ever Made (But It’s Become a Cult Favorite)

While superhero movies are typically blockbusters, Catwoman was anything but. The film performed dismally at the box office, grossing just $82.4 million on a budget of $100 million, and it was absolutely eviscerated by critics. The film has an abysmal 8 percent critics score on Rotten Tomatoes and at the time of its release, Roger Ebert even included the film as one of his most hated movies. Audiences were a little kinder, but the film was widely criticized for just being bad — and Berry even won a Golden Raspberry Award for Worst Actress for the role.

However, while the film still isn’t considered great by any metric, opinions about it have shifted a bit over the years. The film has since been acknowledged as being a bit ahead of its time as being a superhero film led by a Black actress. It’s also slowly picked up a bit of a cult following as new audiences find the movie and appreciate not only it’s campiness, but the fact that it’s a superhero film that is largely divorced from the bigger, larger franchise characters — in this case, Berry’s Catwoman isn’t connected to Batman, which is a little different from what most comics fans are used to with the character. Now with Catwoman arriving on HBO Max, even more viewers will have a chance to experience the infamous film. Maybe cats do have nine lives after all.

Catwoman is now streaming on HBO Max.

