Another Major DC Villain Reportedly Returning in The Batman 2

Last year, DC fans were ecstatic to learn that The Batman Part II was finally taking meaningful steps forward after numerous delays. Director Matt Reeves and co-writer Matson Tomlin finished their script, paving the way for the long-anticipated sequel to begin production this spring. With cameras set to start rolling soon, much attention of late has been paid to the cast of The Batman Part II. It’s been reported that Marvel stars Scarlett Johansson and Sebastian Stan have signed on for mystery roles, but viewers are interested to learn which series veterans will be back. We already know Colin Farrell is reprising his acclaimed role as the Penguin, and he’s apparently not the only villain from The Batman returning.

Tucked away in Variety‘s coverage of Stan’s casting is a bit saying that Barry Keoghan is “expected to appear once more” as the Joker in The Batman Part II. Keoghan was featured towards the end of The Batman in a memorable scene where the Joker talks with the Riddler. Keoghan also shot a scene with Robert Pattinson, but that sequence was deleted from the final film. It was later released online; in the scene, Batman visits Joker in Arkham Asylum to ask for his perspective on the Riddler killings.

What Could Joker’s Role in The Batman Part II Be?

It is worth mentioning that Keoghan’s return has not been officially confirmed, but if it’s being reported in the industry trades, it’s safe to assume the actor is coming back for The Batman Part II. This is a fascinating development that raises questions about what kind of role Joker could have in the film. Based on what we know about The Batman Part II, it’s unlikely Joker is a main villain. In the fall, Reeves teased that he wants to do something that’s “never been done” with Batman on the big screen. Previous cinematic Dark Knights have come to blows with the Joker before, meaning Reeves probably isn’t going to pit Pattinson’s Batman against the Joker just yet.

Odds are, Keoghan will have a smaller part to play in The Batman Part II. Something akin to his role in the first movie seems plausible. He might show up for only a scene or two to just remind viewers that the Joker exists in this universe and he is a lingering threat that will have to be dealt with eventually. Though DC Studios is hoping to introduce the DC Universe’s Batman at some point in the not-too-distant future, Reeves still intends to make a third Batman film to wrap up his epic crime saga. Perhaps Joker’s role in the sequel could be used as a way to set the stage for his return in the threequel, where he will finally be the main villain after years of teases.

Seeing a talented, Oscar-nominated actor like Keoghan getting a chance to really sink his teeth into a captivating character like the Joker is an exciting proposition. However, it’ll be for the best if he isn’t the primary focus in The Batman Part II. For starters, there are plenty of other notable Batman villains who are deserving of the spotlight in a feature. Batman has arguably the best rogues’ gallery in comics, and some memorable foes haven’t appeared in a live-action film yet. There have already been several live-action Jokers, including Heath Ledger’s iconic performance that still looms large over any actor taking on the character. Bypassing Joker for now would be a way for The Batman Part II to carve out its own path and not invite further comparisons to The Dark Knight (rumor has it Stan could be playing Harvey Dent).

Assuming Keoghan has a minor part in The Batman Part II, he would continue an interesting trend. Farrell has already noted that he doesn’t have much screen time in the sequel, so this would make two returning villains who seemingly don’t have much to do in the follow-up. The concern there is that their appearances will feel superfluous and potentially distract from the main narrative. However, Reeves has demonstrated a keen ability to craft compelling stories in his version of Gotham City so far, so he’s earned the benefit of the doubt. Whatever he has in mind for Joker should feel like a natural addition.

