Halle Berry Casts Doubt On Revisiting Previous Roles Like Storm and Catwoman (Exclusive)

Halle Berry's career has ranged from winning the Academy Award for Monster's Ball to a slew of fan-favorite blockbusters, from X-Men to Catwoman and James Bond to John Wick. In a world where actors return to franchises with mounting frequency, it stands to reason that fans might be wondering when Halle Berry will do the same. Speaking with ComicBook in an interview for her new movie Never Let Go, we asked Berry which of her past roles she was most interested in revisiting. Her answer might surprise you.

"This one," Berry said, referencing her character in Never Let Go. "I stay in the present, you know, some of those things have, you know, gone by and I don't know if you can go back to things like that. So I'm kind of in the present. I hope this does well enough that we get to all revisit this in some way." Berry went on to reveal her further hopes for returning to her character in Never Let Go, noting they have ideas for a prequel and sequels to the new film.

Though a place where Berry might reprise her role as Catwoman isn't clear, Marvel fans have been waiting on baited breath for her to appear as Storm in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in some form. Box office hit Deadpool & Wolverine was one place where it seemed possible for Halle Berry to return as Storm, the character she previously played in the X-Men franchise for four movies, but Berry herself previously confirmed to ComicBook that she wasn't asked to appear in the film.

Marvel fans will no doubt take that to mean that Berry could be targeted for a reprisal in Avengers: Secret Wars, a movie that many assume will feature countless cameos and appearances from Marvel actors of the past (something which has not been confirmed by Marvel). Several of Halle Berry's former X-Men cast members have already appeared in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with Hugh Jackman appearing in Deadpool & Wolverine and Kelsey Grammer appearing as Beast in The Marvels.

Berry addresses this possibility previously with ComicBook, speaking with us to promote the film Moonfall back in 2022, Berry said of her past characters, "I would revisit any of them, actually."

If anything, the character that Berry could likely reprise next is Sofia, her assassin character from 2019's John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum. Though nothing has ever been said about her returning to the part, that series is actively producing new movies and John Wick's well publicized death in the series could very well bring out all the familiar faces from the movies that have survived. That's just a guess on our part, but John Wick: Chapter 5 does appear to be on the horizon.

Never Let Go hits theaters on September 27th.