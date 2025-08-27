Superman Actor Wants To Play the DCU’s Batman (& James Gunn Should Let Him)

The DC Universe is just getting started, yet multiple actors have already tossed their names into the ring for a chance to be considered as the Batman of the DC Universe. Warner Bros. and DC Studios are still moving ahead with The Batman: Part II, but star Robert Pattinson is not expected to be the DCU’s Batman. The role of Caped Crusader will be cast anew for The Brave and The Bold from director Andy Muschietti. While the project is still in the early stages, one more actor has thrown their name into contention for the lead role, and they’ve already played a major DC comic book hero.

During this year’s Men of Steel panel at Fan Expo Canada, Tyler Hoechlin talked about his desire to play Batman. When asked if he’d seen Pattinson’s portrayal of Batman, and whether or not he felt the actor’s take on Batman belonged in the newly established DC Universe, Hoechlin was honest in his answer. “Well, selfishly, I’m going to say no because I still want to play Batman,” Tyler Hoechlin said during the panel (via Screen Rant). “I think, and I say that Rob did a fantastic, fantastic job, and Matt Reeves. It was great. So, I’m happy to let them keep doing their thing, and maybe leave the door open…”

Should Tyler Hoechlin Play Batman In the DC Universe?

Image courtesy of The CW

Hoechlin starred as the Man of Steel for four seasons on The CW’s Superman and Lois. Prior to headlining the Superman series, however, the Hoechlin made his debut as Superman in Supergirl. He also appeared as the Superman in various other DC shows on the CW including The Flash, Arrow, Batwoman, and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow as part of the shows and their crossover events throughout the years. Before being cast as Superman, Hoechling was a longtime favorite Batman fan-casting, and was rumored to be in consideration for the role in 2013.

Hoechlin, who has plenty of experience playing an iconic DC hero, would make an excellent choice to play Batman. If the role was currently being cast, DC Studios co-head James Gunn would be crazy not to consider Hoechlin for the role or at least have him audition. However, he is not the only actor to be gunning for the role. Reacher star Alan Ritchson wants to play Batman and has become a popular choice among DC fans. He also has a prior history of playing DC Comics characters, having played Aquaman in the Smallville and Hawk in Titans.

DC Studios is seemingly focusing on getting The Batman: Part II into theaters before shifting focus toward The Brave and the Bold. It’s understandable, given the studio is keen not to release two Batman films in the same year, creating brand confusion. Gunn has already stated The Brave and the Bold Batman casting is not yet underway, but when Muschietti and Gunn finally do get around to casting the role, Hoechlin at least deserves a to be in consideration. The actor has shown a range of talent throughout the years, having not only starred in Superman and Lois, but also Teen Wolf and the rom-com Can You Keep a Secret? While his resume may not be as stacked as other actors out there, Hoechlin has the ability to capture the dark and gritty side of Bruce Wayne, and like Superman actor David Corenswet, his star is on the rise.

Do you think Tyler Hoechlin would make a good Batman? Let us know what you think in the comments.