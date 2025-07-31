10 Actors James Gunn Should Consider for the DCU’s Batman (If Alan Ritchson Won’t Do It)

Even though he’s a fan-favorite pick for the role, Alan Ritchson might not be chosen as the new Batman of the rebooted DC Universe, but there are many other actors who could bring the Dark Knight to life in DC Studios’ The Brave and the Bold. Reacher star Alan Ritchson has all the perfect ingredients to play Bruce Wayne’s Batman to a tee: immense acting talent, an impressive physique, name recognition, and DC experience. Even so, DC Studios has many options when casting the new Caped Crusader for the rebooted DCU.

As one of DC Comics’ most iconic and notable superheroes, Batman is an essential element of the rebooted DCU. The Brave and the Bold was announced as one of the first ten projects in the DCU’s Chapter 1, titled “Gods and Monsters.” While Matt Reeves pushes forward with development on his Elseworlds sequel, The Batman: Part II, James Gunn and Peter Safran are also working on their own distinct Batman, and will be casting someone new in the role, taking over from the likes of Adam West, Michael Keaton, Christian Bale, and Ben Affleck, among others.

10) John Krasinski

Perhaps best known as The Office’s Jim Halpert, at first glance, John Krasinski is an unorthodox choice for the role of Batman. However, Krasinski has demonstrated his action skills as Jack Ryan in the titular Amazon Prime Video series, which could be translated into the Dark Knight’s exploits in Gotham City. Krasinski has the physique, the recognition, and the popularity for Bruce Wayne, and has demonstrated the ability to balance a stoic authority with vulnerability, which fits Batman perfectly. This casting would also redeem Krasinski from his previous, somewhat-disappointing superhero experience in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

9) Tom Bateman

Best known for his roles as the aristocratic Giuliano de’ Medici in Da Vinci’s Demons and Bouc in Murder on the Orient Express and Death on the Nile, Tom Bateman is a great choice if Bruce Wayne’s sophistication and wealth are given attention in the DCU. Batman has the height and build that many envision for the next live-action Batman, and has demonstrated an ability to pull off intensity and vulnerability in the same scenes, which is essential for Batman. Bateman could be a star that DC Studios skyrockets to incredible fame by casting as the new Dark Knight.

8) Bill Skarsgård

Typically cast as villainous characters, including Pennywise, Nosferatu, Kro, and Marquis Vincent de Gramont, Bill Skarsgård deserves a shot at a true superhero. As Nosferatu, he was great at delivering an intimidating and commanding performance, while as Gramont in John Wick: Chapter 4, he was suave and sophisticated. Balancing these two qualities would make Skarsgård a fantastic choice for a younger and more unexpected take on Bruce Wayne. Skarsgård could deliver a darker Batman as an opposite to David Corenswet’s new, lighter iteration of Superman, which would be a welcome addition to the DCU.

7) Richard Armitage

James Gunn has previously suggested that the DCU’s Bruce Wayne may deliver a younger take on the character, but with The Brave and the Bold set to also introduce Wayne’s son, Damian, an older actor would also fit the role. Enter Richard Armitage. Known on stage and screen, namely in The Hobbit trilogy, Berlin Station, Castlevania, The Stranger, and more, English actor Armitage would bring experience and prestige to Batman. As a nuanced and theatrical performer, he could explore layers of Batman we’ve never seen before, and his brief role in Captain America: The First Avenger left us wanting more.

6) Luke Kleintank

Perhaps best known for his portrayal of Joe Blake in The Man in the High Castle, but also from his performances in Bones, Pretty Little Liars, FBI: International, and Max, to name a few, Luke Kleintank would be an inspired choice for Batman. Kleintank has enough anonymity to bring a fresh face to the DCU, while having a fan base from his grounded, mostly-espionage-themed projects that would make him a great fit. He has a strong build and an impressive acting range, and he’s the perfect age to debut as a younger but still experienced and hardened Batman.

5) Oliver Jackson-Cohen

At 6’3″, Oliver Jackson-Cohen certainly has the height and physique to deliver a much more comic-accurate depiction of Bruce Wayne than we’ve previously seen. He’s produced emotionally-deep, impactful, and intense scenes in projects such as The Haunting of Hill House, The Invisible Man, and 2013’s Dracula series, and this balance would work perfectly for Batman’s gruff but vulnerable personality. His physicality, charm, style, and age would make Jackson-Cohen a great choice for Batman, especially since he has recently been achieving more notoriety and recognition.

4) Jake Gyllenhaal

One of the most well-known, influential, and talented actors working today, Jake Gyllenhaal would bring star-power and notoriety to the role of Batman. At one time, he might have been an unexpected choice, but after showing off his muscular physique in Road House and delivering a dramatic, emotional, and morally questionable performance in Presumed Innocent, Gyllenhaal has proven himself to be a fantastic choice for the ever-conflicted Bruce Wayne. After previously appearing as Quentin Beck’s Mysterio in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it would be great to see Gyllenhaal join the DCU, too, and Batman would be a fantastic fit.

3) Henry Golding

In projects such as Crazy Rich Asians, The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare, and A Simple Favor, Henry Golding has demonstrated the ability to pull of the suave, wealthy, and refined gentleman character, which would be perfect for Bruce Wayne when not operating as Batman. When sporting the cape and cowl, Golding would also be fine choice, especially after pulling off some physical feats as Tuah in the recent The Old Guard 2. As a British actor of Malaysian origin, Golding would bring something completely new to Bruce Wayne, which would differentiate this iteration from past versions of the Caped Crusader.

2) Richard Madden

Best known for his portrayal of Robb Stark in HBO’s Game of Thrones, and recently cast as Ikaris in 2021’s Eternals in the MCU, Richard Madden always captures brooding, physically imposing, and stoic characters such as Bruce Wayne. He has a huge amount of recognition that would benefit The Brave and the Bold, and has previous superhero experience which would prove an advantage. Madden has also proven the capabilities to pull off the physical challenges that the Batman role demands, striking both the crime-fighting vigilante role and the suave and put-together businessman role.

1) Jensen Ackles

If not Alan Ritchson, the next best fan-favorite choice to portray the DCU’s Batman is Jensen Ackles, who made himself world-renowned for playing monster hunter Dean Winchester for 15 years in Supernatural. Beyond that, Ackles has superhero experience as the hardened and gruff Soldier Boy in The Boys, as Jason Teague in Smallville, and even as the voice of Jason Todd’s Robin and Bruce Wayne’s Batman in several animated DC projects. This makes Jensen Ackles uniquely qualified to debut as a live-action Batman in the DCU – perhaps an even more exact and enticing choice than Ritchson.

Jensen Ackles has already voiced Batman in the animated movies, Batman: The Long Halloween, Legion of Super-Heroes, Justice League: Warworld, and Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths, as recently as 2024. It would make so much sense for Ackles to simply make the move from animation to live-action, so DC Studios might already have the perfect Batman casting on the payroll. Whether Alan Ritchson, Jensen Ackles, or someone else, DC Studios is still a way off from announcing an official casting choice for Batman in The Brave and the Bold, but this news will be game-changing for the DCU.

Who do you want to see play Batman in the rebooted DC Universe? Let us know in the comments!