Deadpool 3: Dogpool Celebrates Completing Filming

Deadpool 3 has confirmed that Dogpool's scenes are done filming. This news comes straight from the canine's Instagram account. The newest MCU star shared some kind words for Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman as they continue their weird road trip though the multiverse without the dog variant of Deadpool. Some of the photos from behind-the-scenes have featuresd the scraggly Dogpool alongside Wade Wilson and Wolverine in whatever strange adventure awaits that duo in theaters later this year. As early reports and rumors indicate, the dog is probably going to be just one of many beloved elements that stem from Deadpool 3. Check out the full post and what the small actor had to say about their time on set down below!

"That's a wrap on my first movie! We worked our pants off but it was worth it. Everyone on set was the utmost professional, especially Shawn Levy and Hugh Jackman. And a super-hero big bow-wow-WOW to the entire crew," the pup wrote. "No matter the challenge, you rose to the task and made it look easy. I wouldn't change a thing. Except maybe one person who was a little extra to deal with. But don't worry, I've forgiven him. I even left him a very special warm, personal gift in his trailer."

Other X-Men Reunions In Deadpool 3?

Almost every conversation surrounding Deadpool 3 for a year has centered around possible X-Men returns or cameos. With the presence of Dogpool confirmed, it seems like viewers should prepare themselves for just about anything. One popular topic is Patrick Stewart's status headed into the movie. He talked about his stint as Professor X on the Happy Sad Confused podcast. A reunion isn't exactly out of the question for anyone involved!

"I have every confidence he's still around," Stewart joked when the topic shifted towards Professor X's multiple film deaths. "It has come up, there's been a process," Stewart admitted when asked about appearing in Deadpool 3. "But the last two-three years have been so difficult with the labor problems and the health problems, COVID, you know..."

Ryan Reynolds Teases Deadpool 3

Folks watching this year's Emmy awards were treated to a small tease for Deadpool 3. Ryan Reynolds excepted the award for Welcome to Wrexham dressed like his Marvel hero. In his speech, Deadpool thanked the academy for recognizing the dramatic series. But, it wouldn't be an appearance from The Merc With A Mouth without some pointed jokes about the actor who sits under that mask and the slightly different circumstances surrounding his next movie appearance.

"First and foremost, Wrexham, we love you. Thank you for letting Rob and the other guy tell your story," Deadpool told the crowd. "Cymru am byth, b******. I'd also like to thank The Academy for this honour and for not asking us to attend the televised awards show with the real celebrities. I'd also like to thank FX and Disney for their support and in exchange, Mr. Lively promises not to f-ck up my next movie."

