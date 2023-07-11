Deadpool 3 Photos Reveal Wolverine Brawl Has Shocking Connection to 20th Century Fox

Production is well underway on Deadpool 3, and every new update surrounding the film has arguably left fans more excited. That was especially the case on Monday morning, when franchise star and producer Ryan Reynolds shared the first official look at himself and Wolverine actor Hugh Jackman in costume. Set photos surfaced shortly after showing Jackman and Reynolds' characters in the middle of an epic fight scene — and now, we have a look at the unconventional setting for that fight.

A new photo, which was first shared by The Daily Mail, shows that the Deadpool and Wolverine fight is taking place in the physical ruins of the 20th Century Fox fanfare. This is obviously referencing the now-defunct studio that produced all of Jackman and Reynolds' previous onscreen appearances as the characters, as well as a number of Marvel-related films, before Disney purchased the company in the late 2010s. With Deadpool 3 now being produced by Marvel Studios, this definitely confirms that the film will be referencing its predecessors in a very meta way.

The 20th Century Fox logo has been spotted on the set of ‘DEADPOOL 3’ 🎬 pic.twitter.com/m39mR5iHsu — Deadpool Updates (@DeadpoolUpdate) July 11, 2023

Is Deadpool 3 in the MCU?

Following Disney's purchase of 20th Century Fox, Marvel Studios has been gradually folding the X-Men characters into the MCU, beginning with Deadpool 3. According to Reynolds, the movie's grounding in the franchise presents a fun new challenge.

"Deadpool, for me, is kind of like an anxiety inducing tightrope walk," Reynolds previously told ComicBook.com. "I always think when I've got Deadpool just right, I'm speaking from experience from Deadpool 1 & 2, that I need to make it 30 to 40% percent better than it already it is. Even if I'm at the moment where I'm like, 'This is perfect, this moment!' Then, I stop and I go, 'Okay, this has to be 30% better than it already is.' It's a stressful thing to get right, or at least right as far as I'm concerned. So, no, I never really thought about it but I did love the idea of playing with Deadpool and Korg in some of the marketing materials given the fact that Taika [Waititi] and I are in the movie. So, I kinda got to scratch the itch, inevitably anyway."

Who Is in the Cast of Deadpool 3?

Deadpool 3 will be directed by Levy, with a script written by Bob's Burgers' Wendy Molyneaux and Lizzie Molyneaux-Loeglin, with Deadpool and Deadpool 2 writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick reportedly also returning to contribute to the script. Deadpool 3 will also star Morena Baccarin as Vanessa Carlysle, Leslie Uggams as Blind Al, Karan Soni as Dopinder, Stefan Kapičić as Piotr Rasputin/Colossus, and Emma Corrin and Matthew Macfadyen in currently-unknown roles. Jennifer Garner will be reprising her role as Elektra.

"I think you're giving me too much credit," Reynolds explained in a previous interview with Collider. "I don't believe that I'm responsible for Hugh coming back. I always wanted Hugh to come back. My first meeting with Kevin Feige when Disney bought Fox years ago, maybe three years ago, or three and a half, four years ago, I'm not sure, was about doing a movie with the two of us, a Deadpool Wolverine movie. And that was not possible at the time. And then Hugh just happened to call at that perfect moment and express that he'd be interested in coming back and doing this one more time. And the contents of that conversation, I'll let Hugh, because I know it's only inevitable that you and Hugh are going to speak at some point soon, I'm sure. I'll let Hugh answer that on his own. But he expressed interest in coming back, and then it was my job to take that to Kevin Feige one more time and sell it."

What do you think of the newest set photos for Deadpool 3? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Deadpool 3 is currently set to be released exclusively in theaters on May 3, 2024.