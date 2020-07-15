Deadpool 3: Rob Liefeld Is Fine If Another Deadpool Movie Isn't Made

✖

Deadpool creator Rob Liefeld is fine if Deadpool 3 doesn’t end up getting made. Marvel fans have been waiting for any and all news about the upcoming Ryan Reynolds movie for a long time now. Liefeld told Collider that he has made peace with the fact that things might not get going anytime soon on it. Coronavirus has changed the game in filming these big blockbuster films. Any attempts to get a movie the scale of Deadpool on the screen has a bunch of hoops to jump through normally, but now there will be even more on the table. Liefeld knows the fans want Deadpool 3 very badly. The creator is on record in numerous instances that he would love to see another installment too. But, there are certain realities right now, the least of which would seem to be Marvel figuring out how to introduce a character so tonally different into the MCU.

“You know what? There may not be another Deadpool, and I’m fine. Because I have to live with the fact that I had two amazing experiences, two movies I’m extremely proud of, I love knowing everybody on those movies. I love Ryan [Reynolds], Josh [Brolin], Zazie [Beets], David [Leitch], Tim Miller, he explained. “All of them. The work they did was fantabulous, those movies are here to stand the test of time. You know, but in the world we live in, nothing is guaranteed. And it takes a lot to make movies. And post-quarantine, it’s weird.”

In a previous conversation on Comicbook.com’s Talking Shop, Liefeld talked about the pressure for Deadpool 3. He speculated at the ways that the people in power might be dragging their feet on new developments.

"I blame Marvel...blame Marvel that that hasn't happened yet," Liefeld says. "They are the reason it isn't happening. Whatever conundrum or it didn't fit into your master plan, just commission it. Okay, commission it. You know if Frank Frazetta was still around, you would say, 'Frank paint for me.'"

"If Ryan is making Deadpool 3 right now, that's because Marvel hasn't allowed it to be yet and that's all I'm saying," he adds. "So, do I have a lot of faith in that system? Dude, I have no idea. So this is where I'm not that, I'm not giving you the answers you want. I'm like yeah, yeah. Look if it happens, terrific."

