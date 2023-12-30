Deadpool 3: Ryan Reynolds Shares Hysterical New Year's Easter Egg

Ryan Reynolds decided to have a little bit of fun before the new year with a slide Deadpool 2 Easter egg. On social media, the marvel star wished everyone a happy New Year's Eve holiday. Well, everyone except Shatterstar. Fans of Deadpool 2 will remember the export members untimely demise at the hands of opportunistic helicopter blade. One of the funniest jokes in the Marvel sequel was introducing all of those X-Force members and then having them die immediately. In the movie Shatterstar is played by Lewis Tan. As one of the unlucky members of the team recruited through an ad place by Deadpool, the movie played up the tension between the mercenary and the newcomer.

After Deadpool 2 released, Rob Leifield actually revealed that there was a plan to have a credit stinger with Deadpool peeing on Shatterstar's grave. But, they decided against that. All of this becomes infinitely more interesting when the rumors surrounding Deadpool 3 coming to play. Most of the speculation surrounding the Marvel Studios sequel argues that fans are in for a number of returning cast members from the Fox X-Men franchise. Variants from the Mojoverse, or any other universe, might not take to kindly to hearing that their variants were slaughtered in Deadpool's home universe, mostly due to his negligence. Could we see Shatterstar again? Anything is possible in the multiverse.

Happy New Year to everyone. Except maybe Shatterstar. — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) December 30, 2023

Cameos Are On-Deck For Deadpool 3

The single most dominant piece of chatter around Deadpool 3 concerns all those cameos. There is a large segment of fans who want nothing more than all of the X-Men characters to cameo or appear in some way, shape or form. Director Shawn Levy is confident that people are going to be happy with the cameos that they match and secure so far. The Happy Sad Confused podcast learned that Levy credits their success in recruiting so many actors back for Deadpool 3 to Ryan Reynolds' star power and how popular the leading man is.

"What blew my mind is how easy some of those cameos have been," Levy revealed. "People love Deadpool. People love Ryan [Reynolds]. Thankfully people also seem to like my work. They know that Ryan and I are in a groove of creative brotherhood that is unique and seems to be working."

"So, yeah… I love that there's been a proliferation of casting rumors around my movie because there's so many that its impossible to know what's real and what's made-up," the director added. "So, all I'll say is that starting with Ryan and Hugh… some that the world knows about. Matthew McFadyen, Emma Corrin, really just going to work is a delight."

Deadpool 3 Trying To Preserve Secrets

While the speculation runs rampant, the stars of the movie are trying to keep as many of the surprises under wraps as possible. Just a few weeks ago, Ryan Reynolds took the social media to address some of the wild photo leaks that have been dribbling out of their filming location. While the Deadpool actor acknowledges that fans are very excited to see what they're cooking with Deadpool 3, he hopes that people can hold back a little bit as to preserve the surprises for people. Some of the images that I've already made their way onto social media are massive reveals that would've gotten immense audience reaction inside of a theater.

"Surprises are part of the magic of theatrical movies," Reynolds told his fans. "It's important for us to shoot the new DEADPOOL film in real, natural environments, using practical effects as opposed to making the movie indoors and digitally. Telephoto lenses continue to spoil surprises and create a difficult situation for everyone."

"Here's hoping some of the websites and social channels hold back from showing images before they're ready," he wrote. "The film is built for audience joy — and our highest hope is to preserve as much of that magi as possible for the finished film and the big screen. Part of the reason people post spoilers is because they're excited. I realize these aren't real world issues and it's firm in the 'good problems' bucket. I love making this movie."

