Deadpool 2 Star Lewis Tan Has an Insane Idea for Spinoff Film

Deadpool 2's Lewis Tan has an idea for a Shatterstar spinoff. Tan's Shatterstar died as part of the "let's assemble X-Force and have them die almost immediately" gag in Deadpool 2. Speaking to Comic Book Movie, Tan says that he didn't know that would happen to Shatterstar when he signed onto the role. Despite his character's fate, Tan still has an idea for a Shatterstar spinoff diving into Shatterstar's comic book origins in the Mojoverse. "When I signed on it was fairly hidden from me what was going to happen," Tan says. "Once I found out I was still excited. Working with Ryan and Dave was such a good experience and I love the characters [of] both Deadpool and Shatterstar. Of course, now I fell in love with playing him and would love to do a spinoff where we can explore Mojoworld in a Mad Max meets Gladiator type of way, that would be a dream."

If you're not familiar with Shatterstar's comic book history, he hails from the Mojoverse, which is a dimension built on television rules where ratings are everything. The Mojoverse is ruled over by X-Men villain Mojo. Shatterstar's masters forced him to participate in televised gladiatorial battles to accrue ratings. Shatterstar later escaped and came to Earth, where he became a founding member of Cable's new team, X-Force. Using his back story to blend Mad Max and Gladiator is wild but also makes a lot of sense.

But the future of Deadpool's corner of the X-Men cinematic universe is murky right now. Since Disney purchased 20th Century Fox, the X-Men film rights -- including those to the Deadpool movies -- rest with Disney. Ryan Reynolds doesn't know what that means.

No one has been a bigger cheerleader for the Deadpool movies than Deadpool creator Rob Liefeld but even he has made peace with the idea that there may not be a third Deadpool movie. “You know what? There may not be another Deadpool, and I’m fine," Liefeld said in a recent interview. Because I have to live with the fact that I had two amazing experiences, two movies I’m extremely proud of, I love knowing everybody on those movies. I love Ryan [Reynolds], Josh [Brolin], Zazie [Beets], David [Leitch], Tim Miller. All of them. The work they did was fantabulous, those movies are here to stand the test of time. You know, but in the world we live in, nothing is guaranteed. And it takes a lot to make movies. And post-quarantine, it’s weird.”

