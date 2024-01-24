Deadpool 3 Star Ryan Reynolds Shares Workout Update

Deadpool 3's Ryan Reynolds shared some early-morning workout pictures as he continues preparing for the Marvel Studios movie. At 3:AM, the Wade Wilson actor was standing in a sparsely populated gym with a bunch of weight in front of him. As he got ready to get that workout in, he took a picture in his dark baseball cap and grey shirt ready to attack the day. Marvel fans have been living for any and all updates on Deadpool 3. Both actors have been busy filming from the moment the actors' strike ended. However, that also means that paparazzi cameras have been employed to spoil some developments in the movie's plot.

Opposite Reynolds, Hugh Jackman has also been keeping fans aware of how hard he's been working to play Wolverine again. The intense training to keep this movie on-track despite the work stoppages has been wild to watch. As Jackman has aged, it's harder and harder to maintain that superhero-ready shape. Despite those challenges, the X-Men actor is in that gym getting the work in before heading out to film most days. Both Reynolds and his friend are very excited by the results on this one.

Reynolds Addresses All Those Spoilers

On the topic of spoilers, the Deadpool 3 star has tried to be as understanding as possible. However, when certain images made their way out onto the timeline, he had to come out and make some kind of statement. On Instagram Stories, the Marvel actor explained that they film outside to deliver the best possible movie. But, that leaves them at risk for spoilers. Now, the fans have to dodge these clips online because people simply cannot be patient.

"Surprises are part of the magic of theatrical movies," Reynolds said on Instagram. "It's important for us to shoot the new DEADPOOL film in real, natural environments, using practical effects as opposed to making the movie indoors and digitally. Telephoto lenses continue to spoil surprises and create a difficult situation for everyone."

"Here's hoping some of the websites and social channels hold back showing images before they're ready," Reynolds added. "The film is built for audience joy – and our highest hope is to preserve as much of that magic as possible for the finished film and the big screen. Part of the reason people post spoilers is because they're excited. I realize these aren't real world issues and it's firmly in the 'good problems' bucket. I love making this movie."

Deadpool 3's Long-Rumored Cameos

One of the mainstays in Deadpool 3 conversation is various cameo appearances. Ryan Reynolds and Shawn Levy have tried not to let anything slip. But, every time they give an interview, someone asks about Taylor Swift or an X-Men return. When it comes to the mega-famous pop star, The Vancouver Sun asked the actor if he had heard all the chatter. It seems like Reynolds is plenty aware. But, he's not going to say anything one way or the other as production moves on. We're all going to have to be patient.

"Yeah, I've heard that one...I love it (the gossip). I think it is a sign of how eager people are to get a peek behind the curtain in this world," Reynolds replied. "Every single one of these secrets and spoilers will be revealed on July 26."

Have you been pleased with these updates so far? Let us know down in the comments!