Deadpool & Wolverine Stars Call Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman “Nicest Men in Hollywood”

Deadpool & Wolverine is built on the friendly rivalry between stars Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, but in real life, the two actors have a reputation for being some of the nicest guys in the business. That shared reputation is only growing as Deadpool 3 hits theaters; it became clear during the press day interviews for the Marvel Cinematic Universe event film that everyone who worked on the film walked away adoring Reynolds and Jackman.

“They’re the best people you ever met,” actress Emma Corin (Cassandra Nova) told ComicBook’s Brandon Davis.

“They may be the nicest – it’s sort of sickening. They’re so lovely,” actor Matthew Macfadyen (Mr. Paradox) added. “They’re so big-hearted and so kind and so funny and lovely.”

As stated, Reynolds and Jackman play up their own personas as petty, snarky, and cruel rivals, over years of tit-for-tat trolling on social media and public interviews. It was that fiery chemistry and witty banter that made Marvel fans hype the possibility of a proper Deadpool/Wolverine crossover for all the years that Hugh Jackman claimed to have retired from his role as Wolverine. Based on first reactions to Deadpool & Wolverine, that same chemistry has successfully translated to the screen as one of better MCU movies since Avengers: Endgame.

Are they the nicest men in Hollywood?” Macfadyen asked Corin, who responded by confirming that “I genuinely think so.”

Six years after the events of Deadpool 2 (2018), Wade Wilson is retired as the mercenary Deadpool and lives a quiet life until the Time Variance Authority (TVA)- a bureaucratic organization that exists outside of time and space and monitors the timeline – pulls him into a new mission. With his home universe facing an existential threat, Wilson reluctantly joins an even more reluctant Wolverine on a mission that will change the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

Deadpool & Wolverine stars Matthew Macfadyen as Paradox, and Emma Corrin as Cassandra Nova, with the return of Deadpool alums Morena Baccarin as Vanessa Carlysle, Leslie Uggams as Blind Al, Karan Soni as Dopinder, Stefan Kapičić as Piotr Rasputin/Colossus, Brianna Hildebrand as Negasonic Teenage Warhead, Rob Delaney as Peter, and Lewis Tan as Shatterstar. Aaron Stanford is returning as Pyro from the X-Men film series, with Jennifer Garner rumored to return as Elektra Natchios.

Kevin Feige, Ryan Reynolds, Shawn Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey and Simon Kinberg serving as executive producers. Deadpool & Wolverine is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy.

Deadpool & Wolverine has a release date of July 26th.