Deadpool & Wolverine First Reactions: Marvel Is Back

On the global press tour of Deadpool & Wolverine, Marvel Studios has shared the first half hour of the film with members of the press in attendance. Now that the film’s release is just days away, critics have been able to screen the picture in full, allowing them to share their initial thoughts of the Ryan Reynolds threequel on social media. As you might expect, the earliest reactions from critics are overwhelmingly positive, with unanimous praise for the Reynolds and Hugh Jackman reunification.

ComicBook’s Brandon Davis praised the two for “overdelivering” on the film. “Deadpool & Wolverine is an insane, bombastic Marvel wet dream.Plenty of surprises but with epic action, excessive violence, and relentless humor (most of which landed for me),” Davis wrote. “Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds overdelivered. It’s a lot to process. I had a blast.”

Another voice from ComicBook, Jenna Anderson noted that the film “absolutely charmed” her. “I am in disbelief of what it accomplishes, and how it does so without ever really cheapening the experience. It’s so violent and surprisingly heartfelt,” Anderson added. “I’m not even joking when I say: delete your social media between now and when you see #DeadpoolAndWolverine. Everyone deserves the wacky ride of discovering things about this movie without it being spoiled beforehand.”

“Their chemistry delivers the GREATEST bromance/buddy cop dynamic in film history. Stunning action & hugh loads of gooey fun. Not just another sequel, it’s the BEST MCU movie ever! A fitting end setting up what’s next,” @theatomreview tweeted.

@CineMundoUS added, “The movie is absolutely perfect, a masterfully crafted, action-packed spectacle that exceeds all expectations. It’s a return to form for Marvel, filled with surprises. The casting and performances are exceptional, delivering a truly mind-blowing experience!”

Others are saying Marvel Studios has returned to form with the release of Deadpool & Wolverine.

“REACTION: is an absolute banger and return to form for the MCU. violent funny with an emotional core at the center. SO MANY CAMEOS Easter eggs and surprises await everyone who sees it this weekend,” @BlackNezzy said. “MARVEL IS BACK (sorta) with this one.”

In Marvel Studios’ Deadpool & Wolverine, Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) will change the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Wolverine (Hugh Jackman). The film also stars Matthew Macfadyen as Paradox, and Emma Corrin as Cassandra Nova, with the return of Deadpool alums Morena Baccarin as Vanessa Carlysle, Leslie Uggams as Blind Al, Karan Soni as Dopinder, Stefan Kapičić as Piotr Rasputin/Colossus, Brianna Hildebrand as Negasonic Teenage Warhead, Rob Delaney as Peter, and Lewis Tan as Shatterstar. Aaron Stanford is returning as Pyro from the X-Men film series, with Jennifer Garner rumored to return as Elektra Natchios.

Kevin Feige, Ryan Reynolds, Shawn Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey and Simon Kinberg serving as executive producers. Deadpool & Wolverine is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy. Deadpool & Wolverine will be released exclusively in theaters on July 26th.