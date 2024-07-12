Ryan Reynolds’ Aviation Gin Announces Super-Limited Wolverine Bottles

It’s been a few weeks since Ryan Reynolds’s Aviation Gin revealed a first look at their Deadpool-branded bottles, rolled out on Father’s Day. Now it’s Wolverine’s turn — the Canadian mutant has taken over his own set of bottles, which are available in stores now for a limited time. According to the distillery, the bottles are only available to buy in Florida, California, Texas, New York, and Oregon — and they’ll run you about $25. The extra-limited nature, Aviation says, is basically just Reynolds’ way of slighting Hugh Jackman and Wolverine one last time.

The actor is known for coming up with creative and hilarious skits to promote his brand of gin, sometimes even recruiting his Hollywood friends to partake in the madness. Last year’s Father’s Day introduced Aviation Gin’s Vasectomy cocktail, and this year brings the Deadpool and Wolverine vibes to the party.

Here’s how Aviation explains it: “Encased in a sleek black glass and accented with yellow custom strip stamps and metallic details, the limited-edition bottle is filled with the same perfectly crisp, smooth Aviation American Gin consumers know and love. Serving as the ultimate collector’s item, Deadpool and Wolverine fanatics alike can now stock their bar cart with this dynamic duo.”

In Marvel Studios’ Deadpool & Wolverine, Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) will change the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Wolverine (Hugh Jackman). The film also stars Matthew Macfadyen as Paradox, and Emma Corrin as Cassandra Nova, with the return of Deadpool alums Morena Baccarin as Vanessa Carlysle, Leslie Uggams as Blind Al, Karan Soni as Dopinder, Stefan Kapičić as Piotr Rasputin/Colossus, Brianna Hildebrand as Negasonic Teenage Warhead, Rob Delaney as Peter, and Lewis Tan as Shatterstar. Aaron Stanford is returning as Pyro from the X-Men film series, with Jennifer Garner rumored to return as Elektra Natchios.

Kevin Feige, Ryan Reynolds, Shawn Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey and Simon Kinberg serving as executive producers. Deadpool & Wolverine is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy. Deadpool & Wolverine will be released exclusively in theaters on July 26th.