Deadpool Creator Rob Liefeld Supports Lena Headey As Lady Deadpool

Deadpool creator Rob Liefeld is into the idea of Game of Thrones star Lena Headey playing Lady Deadpool. Headey said in a recent interview that she'd love to play Deadpool. Seeing as Ryan Reynold has that job locked down, fans assume the next logical move is to play Wanda Wilson, a.k.a. Lady Deadpool. During a segment of Talking Shop, ComicBook.com asked Liefeld what he thought of the idea of Headey bringing Wanda to life. "Bring it on baby, bring it on!" Liefeld said. "Bring it on. Lady Deadpool is fantastic. She's ridiculously popular as well. Also slightly underused I think."

Liefeld co-created Lady Deadpool with writer Victor Gischler. She's one of the members of the Deadpool Corps. Deadpool put that team of alternate universe Deadpools together to fight a cosmic entity called the Awareness. Wanda hails from a universe where the United States descended into a second civil war when fascists took control of the government. Lady Deadpool fights on the rebel side of the war, though for personal reasons rather than ideological ones. Other members of the Deadpool Corps include Headpool (the severed head of Marvel Zombies Deadpool), Kid Deadpool, and Dogpool.

Fans shouldn't get too excited about the idea of Lady Deadpool and the Deadpool Corps showing up in a movie anytime soon. According to Liefeld, Marvel is the reason there's been no news about Deadpool 3.

"I blame Marvel...blame Marvel that that hasn't happened yet," Liefeld says. "They are the reason it isn't happening. Whatever conundrum or it didn't fit into your master plan, just commission it. Okay, commission it. You know if Frank Frazetta was still around, you would say, 'Frank paint for me.' "If Ryan isn't making Deadpool 3 right now, that's because Marvel hasn't allowed it to be yet and that's all I'm saying. So, do I have a lot of faith in that system? Dude, I have no idea. So this is where I'm not that, I'm not giving you the answers you want. I'm like yeah, yeah. Look if it happens, terrific. How old am I gonna be when that happens? And literally I used to be like, yeah, Mark Ruffalo, Hulk and Deadpool would make for a funny movie right? But, none of these guys are getting younger, right okay?"

Photo by Gregg DeGuire/WireImage/Getty Images

