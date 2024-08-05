Deadpool & Wolverine: Dafne Keen “Would Pay” Marvel to Keep Playing X-23

By now you likely know Deadpool & Wolverine brings back some of Marvel’s most popular pre-MCU characters. Anyone from Wesley Snipes (Blade) to Jennifer Garner’s Elektra returned after years-long breaks; even Dafne Keen returned as Laura Kinney/X-23 from 2017’s Logan. If it were up to Keen, she’d be back in the Marvel Cinematic Universe before too long at all.

“I would love to come back. I would pay them to come back. Playing Laura has been the biggest honor of my life,” Keen tells ComicBook’s Phase Zero podcast. “To me we’ve only scratched the surface with her since she’s such a complex character. She’s so cool, just from a fan’s standpoint.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Was Taylor Swift cut from Deadpool & Wolverine?

Although many characters did end up returning, Deadpool & Wolverine helmer Shawn Levy says the production never considered bringing Taylor Swift aboard to play Dazzler despite rampant fan speculation.

“It was never a conversation. It was never even a seed of a discussion,” Shawn Levy told EW. “Obviously, Ryan and Blake – and myself, to a far lesser extent – have our own relationships in real life with Taylor. But, yeah, those rumors were loud and slightly baffling, but nothing I said or did was going to make them quiet down until this movie came out.”

Who’s all in Deadpool & Wolverine?

In Marvel Studios’ Deadpool & Wolverine, Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) change the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Wolverine (Hugh Jackman). The film also stars Matthew Macfadyen as Paradox, and Emma Corrin as Cassandra Nova, with the return of Deadpool alums Morena Baccarin as Vanessa Carlysle, Leslie Uggams as Blind Al, Karan Soni as Dopinder, Stefan Kapičić as Piotr Rasputin/Colossus, Brianna Hildebrand as Negasonic Teenage Warhead, Rob Delaney as Peter, and Lewis Tan as Shatterstar. Aaron Stanford is returning as Pyro from the X-Men film series, with Jennifer Garner rumored to return as Elektra Natchios.

Kevin Feige, Ryan Reynolds, Shawn Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey and Simon Kinberg serving as executive producers. Deadpool & Wolverine is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy. Deadpool & Wolverine is now exclusively in theaters.