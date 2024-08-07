One Deadpool & Wolverine Moment Made Henry Cavill Sick

Henry Cavill’s time in the DC Universe has come to an end, with DC Studios casting David Corenswet as its new Clark Kent / Superman. The changing of the guard with the Last Son of Krypton allowed Cavill to make the leap to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in pretty shocking fashion. During Deadpool & Wolverine, the Merc With a Mouth is traversing the multiverse looking for the best version of Wolverine he can. That’s when he comes across a Logan that isn’t played by Hugh Jackman. Instead, it’s played by Cavill himself.

Although he’s is only in one scene, Deadpool & Wolverine helmer Shawn Levy says Cavill’s single day of filming still ended up making the actor sick for one peculiar reason: all the cigar smoke he inhaled during filming.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I think we all were, including poor Henry Cavill, who not only had that pumped-up muscular body but kept that cigar lit and in his mouth for the entirety of the shoot day,” Levy said in a new piece with the New York Times. “I remember hearing the next day that Henry was sick to his stomach because he had been inhaling cigar smoke for eight hours straight, but never once did he waver.”

Who’s all in Deadpool & Wolverine?

In Marvel Studios’ Deadpool & Wolverine, Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) change the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Wolverine (Hugh Jackman). The film also stars Matthew Macfadyen as Paradox, and Emma Corrin as Cassandra Nova, with the return of Deadpool alums Morena Baccarin as Vanessa Carlysle, Leslie Uggams as Blind Al, Karan Soni as Dopinder, Stefan Kapičić as Piotr Rasputin/Colossus, Brianna Hildebrand as Negasonic Teenage Warhead, Rob Delaney as Peter, and Lewis Tan as Shatterstar. Aaron Stanford is returning as Pyro from the X-Men film series, with Jennifer Garner rumored to return as Elektra Natchios.

Kevin Feige, Ryan Reynolds, Shawn Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey and Simon Kinberg serving as executive producers. Deadpool & Wolverine is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy. Deadpool & Wolverine is now exclusively in theaters.