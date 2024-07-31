Superman: David Corenswet Celebrates Wrapping Filming

The DC Universe hit a major milestone on Tuesday, with the confirmation that James Gunn’s Superman movie has officially wrapped production. The film, which is the inaugural film entry in Gunn and Peter Safran’s DC Studios, will star David Corenswet in the titular role of Clark Kent / Superman — and it looks like he is commemorating the occasion in a unique way.

On Tuesday night, Corenswet took to social media to share a video of him celebrating the fact that Superman has wrapped production. The video consists solely of him looking at the character and eating a piece of chocolate cake, seemingly as a celebration of him not needing to maintain his superhero physique in the immediate future.

David Corenswet celebrating wrapping on ‘SUPERMAN’ pic.twitter.com/Jsvagia2pj — DC Film News (@DCFilmNews) July 30, 2024

Superman‘s Cast and Crew

Per DC Studios, Superman tells the story of Superman’s journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas. He is the embodiment of truth, justice and a better tomorrow, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned.

Superman will also star Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Wendell Pierce as Perry White, Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, Terence Rosemore as Otis, María Gabriela de Faría as Angela Spica / The Engineer, Isabela Merced as Kendra Saunders / Hawkgirl, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Edi Gathegi as Michael Holt / Mr. Terrific, Anthony Carrigan as Rex Mason / Metamorpho, Beck Bennett as Steve Lombard, Mikaela Hoover as Cat Grant, and Christopher McDonald as Ron Troupe.

The DC Universe Slate

The first chapter of DC Studios’ DC Universe slate will include 2025’s Superman, 2026’s Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, as well as the currently-undated movies The Brave and the Bold, Swamp Thing, and The Authority. On the television side, the DC Universe will launch an animated Creature Commandos series, the sophomore season of Peacemaker, as well as future shows Waller, Booster Gold, Lanterns, and Paradise Lost. An animated Jurassic League movie and a live-action Teen Titans movie are also reported to be in the works, but neither have been officially confirmed by DC Studios.

“A lot of people think it’s going to be Marvel 2.0, and definitely I learned a lot of stuff at Marvel. I think that we have a lot of differences,” Gunn explained in January of 2023. “We are telling a big, huge, central story that is like Marvel, except for, I think that we’re a lot more planned out than Marvel from the beginning because we’ve gotten a group of writers together to work that story out completely. But we’re also creating a universe that is like Star Wars, where there’s different times, different places, different things, or Game of Thrones, where characters are a little bit more morally complex.”

Superman will be released exclusively in theaters on July 11, 2025.