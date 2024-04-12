Deadpool & Wolverine: Marvel Artist Shares New Concept Design

Deadpool & Wolverine stole the show at CinemaCon this week and now we've got a look at some new concept art of Wade Wilson from the movie. Marvel Studios artist Andy Park shared a quick peek at Deadpool's look that he designed for the MCU movie. It's a classical take on The Merc With A Mouth. The red and black are there, but there have been some nips and tucks to update his costume from the FOX days. With the movie poised to celebrate a lot of that era of X-Men films, it makes sense that the creative team would want Ryan Reynolds' hero to stand out from previous incarnations of Deadpool. Check out the first look at the art book down below!

Park wrote on social media: "MARVEL STUDIOS' DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE: THE ART OF THE MOVIE comes out THIS October! Note: Not final cover art BUT it does showcase my concept design of Deadpool #deadpool #deadpoolandwolverine #conceptart"

Note: Not final cover art BUT it does showcase my concept design of Deadpool 👍#deadpool #deadpoolandwolverine #conceptart pic.twitter.com/Kds8XYy7ZO — Andy Park (@andyparkart) April 12, 2024

Deadpool & Wolverine Brings Back Jackman

MCU fans have been waiting for this movie for a while now. Reynolds has managed to craft an unparalleled hype train for Deadpool & Wolverine. The second part of that title is a huge reason for all this fervor. Even the most positive Marvel fan didn't know if Hugh Jackman would ever come back to be his iconic X-Men character in live-action. But, that dream is now a reality. Reynolds told Collider that this has been his dream too, and he's so excited to bring this to fans.

"I always wanted Hugh to come back," Reynolds told the outlet. "My first meeting with Kevin Feige when Disney bought Fox years ago, maybe three years ago, or three and a half, four years ago, I'm not sure, was about doing a movie with the two of us, a Deadpool/Wolverine movie. And that was not possible at the time."

"And then Hugh just happened to call at that perfect moment and express that he'd be interested in coming back and doing this one more time," he continued. "And the contents of that conversation, I'll let Hugh, because I know it's only inevitable that you and Hugh are going to speak at some point soon, I'm sure. I'll let Hugh answer that on his own. But he expressed interest in coming back, and then it was my job to take that to Kevin Feige one more time and sell it."

X-Men Having A Major Moment

All the old X-Men stuff is coming back. (Heck. Even the 90s cartoon is getting another day in the sun.) ComicBook.com recently askedd Simon Kinberg about Deadpool & Wolverine and the love for the FOX universe stuff. Needless to say he's both amused and touched by all the chatter around a franchise he's been a part of.

"It's a good question because it's outside of actually being inside the process of making anything. The truth is, with the Marvel movies, if I answer anything, I'm just afraid there's gonna be a sniper's little red dot on my forehead and my children will be fatherless," Kinberg smirked with us. "So I'm just gonna say, I'm such a massive fan of everything that Hugh [Jackman]'s done with Wolverine. I think I made five movies he was in, in one form or another, as Wolverine and I'm very excited for the film. I know that for him, and for Ryan [Reynolds] and for Shawn [Levy], exploring some aspects that perhaps we haven't explored before, I would imagine is appealing."

Do you like the new Deadpool design? Let us know in the comments down below!