Deadpool & Wolverine’s Dirty Mickey Mouse Deleted Joke Revealed

Apparently, cocaine wasn’t the only thing off-limits to Ryan Reynolds and Co. During the making of Deadpool & Wolverine: making fun of Disney’s beloved mascot was apparently a no-go as well! That’s at least one takeaway from a new Deadpool & Wolverine deleted scene that’s now been revealed, which featured a pretty dirty joke about Mickey Mouse!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Disney and Marvel Studios have officially started an awards season campaign for Deadpool & Wolverine, and the film’s script has been released to critics for consideration in screenwriting categories. The screenplay reveals what is not so much a deleted “scene” as it is deleted dialogue:

In the Second Act of Deadpool & Wolverine, Wade Wilson/Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) and Logan/The Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) escape the lair of villain Cassandra Nova (Emma Corrin) and are eventually discovered by Laura/X-23 (Dafne Keen), who brings them back to the hideout of the resistance group that includes Blade (Wesley Snipes), Elektra (Jennifer Garner), and Gambit (Channing Tatum). The scene revealing the epic cameos of the various resistance members is already a Marvel Cinematic Universe classic moment, replayed endlessly in memes and reels – however, there was one exchange of dialogue that didn’t make it into the final cut of the film…

Deadpool & Wolverine’s Dirty Micky Mouse Joke Explained

Scene from the Screenplay for Deadpool & WOlverine (Reynolds/Reese/Wernick/Wells/Levy)

In the theatrical cut of the film, Deadpool meets Blade, Elektra, and Gambit and is told there is a fourth member, who Wade earnestly hopes is Magneto. Blade informs him that Magneto is dead, and this sets Deadpool off about Disney not putting up a bigger budget to afford prominent actors like Ian McKellen or Michael Fassbender (who both played Magneto in various X-Men movies). Wade compares the situation to being like “Pinocchio stuck his nose up my ass and started lying like crazy.”

However, the original script for Deadpool & Wolverine reveals that this dirty analogy was originally written as “F*CK! What we can’t even affor one more X-Man? Disney is so cheap. I can barely breathe will all this Mickey Mouse c**k in my throat.”

…It’s not very hard to see why Disney (or any one of the filmmakers, editors, or producers) would want to cut that particular line: Any raunchy quips that Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool says onscreen is a quotable that has the potential to go viral as a meme, reel, or TikTok – like so many Deadpool & Wolverine quotes already have. Now apply that comedic potential to an extremely dirty visual concept of Mickey Mouse, and maybe you can imagine everything that Disney wouldn’t want to see floating around social media pages (anymore than we already do).

Ryan Reynolds & Hugh Jackman in “Deadpool & Wolverine”

…Not that changing this line of dialogue takes anything away from Deadpool & Wolverine‘s street cred: The film is still the only R-rated movie in the MCU, and had plenty of fun earning that badge of dishonor. Still, shame on Wade for not letting us know that he originally had something dirtier to say about Disney before throwing poor Pinocchio under the bus. That hole in the fourth wall is supposed to be a sacred tunnel of truth as well as pleasure.

It’s also fun to the fake names Disney and Marvel used in the script to maintain secrecy about the big character cameos in the film. “Billy” for Blade; “Eleven” for Elektra; “Lemon” for Laura – and (best of all) “Gatsby” for Gambit.

Deadpool & Wolverine is now streaming on Disney+